Times of San Diego

Muggy Monsoon Pattern Over San Diego County to Persist This Week

A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters also issues a severe thunderstorm warning for east central San Diego County, including Mount Laguna,...
NBC San Diego

1 Killed in Fire in House Fire in Del Mar

Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out Friday afternoon in Del Mar, killing one. The fire was reported at around 1:55 p.m. on Luneta Drive north of 15th Street. A witness heard a smoke detector going off inside the home and called 9111, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
DEL MAR, CA
CBS 8

Tierrasanta boil water order continues through weekend, officials urge conservation

SAN DIEGO — Approximately 600 homes at the top of Tierrasanta are still under a boil water notice, until sometime next week. Thousands of San Diegans are asked to limit their water usage so the water pressure fluctuations can stabilize and the order be lifted. City leaders say, to have such a major line out of service has put an incredible strain on the entire water system.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County

Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area

A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

SD County offers treatment options to reduce COVID-19 symptoms

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, but antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies can help with treatment to avoid getting severe symptoms. "Monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills work great to keep people from developing severe COVID-19," said...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

