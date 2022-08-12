Read full article on original website
New underpass in Encinitas opens to improve safety and connectivity
It was a $12.1 million dollar project to improve safety and connectivity near the railroad tracks after parents and the community pushed for it.
Muggy Monsoon Pattern Over San Diego County to Persist This Week
A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters also issues a severe thunderstorm warning for east central San Diego County, including Mount Laguna,...
More San Diego communities asked to reduce water use
Thousands of people in San Diego are now being told to reduce their water use for the next week because of a major problem involving water pipe repairs.
NBC San Diego
1 Killed in Fire in House Fire in Del Mar
Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out Friday afternoon in Del Mar, killing one. The fire was reported at around 1:55 p.m. on Luneta Drive north of 15th Street. A witness heard a smoke detector going off inside the home and called 9111, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Tierrasanta boil water order continues through weekend, officials urge conservation
SAN DIEGO — Approximately 600 homes at the top of Tierrasanta are still under a boil water notice, until sometime next week. Thousands of San Diegans are asked to limit their water usage so the water pressure fluctuations can stabilize and the order be lifted. City leaders say, to have such a major line out of service has put an incredible strain on the entire water system.
News Now: Tijuana residents emerge from chaotic weekend
Residents are cautiously returning to daily life in Tijuana and other parts of Baja California after cartel-claimed violence and destruction.
Sheriff’s department searching for missing woman in Solana Beach
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a woman in San Diego's Solana Beach neighborhood, authorities announced Sunday afternoon.
Guardrail Keeps Driver from Plunging Up to 150 Feet into Valley After Hitting Tree
A sedan crashed in University Heights early Sunday, with only the guardrail keeping it from plunging into the valley below. A resident heard the crash at about 1:20 a.m. and rushed outside to find the vehicle dipping over the edge and held by the damaged rail, according to OnScene.TV. The driver, though, fled the scene and was not found.
FOXBusiness
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month: 'That has to be a mistake'
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
Voiceof San Diego
Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County
Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
Camp Pendelton drops required face masks indoors
San Diego County is back to what's considered a medium level for COVID-19 as case rates decline, CDC officials said Thursday.
Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area
A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
onscene.tv
Rescue of Man in The Sweetwater River Ravine | Spring Valley
08.10.2022 | 1:52 PM | SPRING VALLEY – A man was walking along the edge of the ravine when he slipped and fell into the ravine. He was trapped by water on one side and the steep inclines of the ravine. He used a cell phone to call 911.
Hundreds gather to discuss San Diego’s fentanyl crisis
Hundreds of people packed into a South Bay church Friday to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis in San Diego.
Increase in vendors vexes many La Jollans, but sellers say they plan to stay
With summer in full swing and vacationers continuing to flock to La Jolla's parks and beaches, sidewalk vendors are establishing an increasing presence in places like Scripps Park at The Cove, locals say.
kusi.com
KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries delves into the devastating reality of drinking and driving
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nearly 1,200 people died in alcohol-related traffic accidents in 2020. That’s up 14% from the year before. Now with another holiday coming up next month and the weekend almost here, authorities are getting the word out to make the right choice. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries...
Witnesses Say Woman Jaywalked Before Being Struck, Killed in El Cajon
A woman died in El Cajon early Sunday after being struck by a car while jaywalking on a dark street. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the 29-year-old woman had walked across the street outside the crosswalk when a male driving eastbound on East Bradley Avenue hit her. The...
Man Dies After Being Pulled from Burning Bedroom of Del Mar Home
A man died Friday in a hospital after being pulled from a Del Mar house fire. A passer-by reported the blaze after hearing a smoke detector ringing and seeing smoke pouring from the house in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive shortly before 2 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
San Diego Channel
SD County offers treatment options to reduce COVID-19 symptoms
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, but antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies can help with treatment to avoid getting severe symptoms. "Monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills work great to keep people from developing severe COVID-19," said...
