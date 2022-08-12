Read full article on original website
Deck fire at Spokane Valley home spreads to attic, temporarily displaces family
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family has been displaced after a fire on their home's deck spread to the attic Saturday morning. On Aug. 13, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) received a report of a fire on the back deck of a house on the 400 block of south McKee St. in Spokane Valley just before 8 a.m. Crews arriving to the scene saw fire at the back of the property and quickly began a direct attack towards the outdoor deck. At the same time, additional firefighters entered the home to tackle the flames which had extended and burned into the attic space.
Driver Escapes Injury After car Erupts Into Flames West of Clarkston
CLARKSTON - A driver escaped injury when his car caught on fire Sunday just west of Clarkston in Whitman County. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters responded to the car fire about 3 miles west of the Port of Wilma on Wawawai Road at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
Late night vehicle fire quickly extinguished by Spokane Valley fire crews
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident. The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Crews extinguish bedroom fire in East Central duplex
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bedroom fire in an East Central duplex sparked a quick response from Spokane Fire Department (SFD) crews just after midnight on Sunday. SFD companies were dispatched to a multifamily home on the 400 block of south Pittsburgh following reports of the fire came in. Units arrived to the scene within six minutes of the alarm.
Family temporarily displaced from home due to fire
A family of six has been temporarily displaced from their home after it caught on fire Saturday morning.
eastidahonews.com
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River
SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
3 Tri-Cities teens charged with murder after shootout kills 20-year-old at house party
They were arrested Friday in the Spokane area.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crews contain half-acre wildfire in near Belmont Road
Crews responded Friday afternoon to a half-acre wildfire near Belmont Road. Officials told KHQ the fire is lined and no structures were damaged. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation. FOX28 Spokane©
Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol, 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
yaktrinews.com
Man sprayed by skunk during arrest in Deer Park outside church
DEER PARK, Wash.— Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect in Deer Park for second-degree burglary. Just past 3 a.m. on August 4, deputies responded to the report of an active burglary at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park. The person who called to report the burglary said they saw a man walking around and inside the church on the surveillance footage, wearing a mask over his face. He had a flashlight and was looking for audio equipment.
KHQ Right Now
Another hot week is ahead for Spokane, with the possibility of smoke moving into the region Tuesday
After a weekend spent in the mid-80s, the heat is making a comeback in the Inland Northwest as we head into the work week. Temperatures are going to gradually increase throughout the week, beginning in the low-90s Monday, before hitting nearly triple-digits Thursday and Friday. We’ve experienced this heat before, so by now we know to stay hydrated and out of the sun during those incredibly warm days.
pullmanradio.com
Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County
A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Missing 15-year-old girl located by Spokane police
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding...
KHQ Right Now
State fire assistance authorized for Miller Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - State fire assistance has been authorized for the Miller Road Fire in Whitman County near Ewan. The fire sparked on Aug. 12 around 1 p.m. and is currently burning 200 acres and growing. Grass, trees and croplands are fueling the fire. Officials say the fire is...
Suspicious note found in Post Falls Cabela’s leads to evacuation
POST FALLS, Id. — A suspicious note was found inside the Post Falls Cabela’s Sunday evening, according Sargeant Frank Bowne with Post Falls Police Department. The General Manager decided to evacuate everyone and close the store for the remainder of the day, Sargeant Bowne tells us. They are...
‘Came out of nowhere’: Hail storm leaves cars, homes damaged in Liberty Lake
People reported seeing hail the size of golf balls, and some as solid as ice.
KHQ Right Now
SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. - 57-year-old Raymond Schulte has been arrested after an hours-long stand off with law enforcement near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) posted on Facebook saying around 8 p.m., first responders were about to coax the man into surrendering peacefully. Last Updated: Aug....
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable teen found
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said the missing vulnerable teen girl has been found and is safe. 15-year-old Aliah Roberson was reported missing last night. She was last seen around 9:15 p.m. near 1100 S Madison St. She was wearing a puple tye-dye Nirvana shirt with black volleyball shorts. She was also possibly wearing red and white Adidas shoes.
