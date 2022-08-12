ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

EXCLUSIVE: How Paul Green was 'an emotional wreck' at his mate cricket legend Andrew Symonds' - as one decision he made shows he was planning for the future before his death

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Rugby league legend Paul Green was an 'emotional wreck' at the funeral of his close mate Andrew Symonds.

Symonds was laid to rest at Townsville’s Riverway Stadium in late May after he died aged just 46 in a car accident outside Townsville in northern Queensland.

The star halfback and premiership-winning coach was extremely close with the Australian cricket great, and his death left him 'a broken man', a source close to Green told Daily Mail Australia.

Green broke down in tears at the funeral, and when his son saw how distressed he was, he started crying too.

Green's family and friends remain in shock by his decision to end his own life, as the player was financially secure and had even bought himself an expensive boat.

'But he was still on the hunt for a coaching role – he had not yet committed to the Dolphins and was still sounding out the Gold Coast Titans,' the source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3CwZ_0hEEC2IT00
Footy legend Paul Green was an 'emotional wreck' at the funeral of close friend Andrew Symonds in May, a source close to him has told Daily Mail Australia (Green is pictured at the service for Symonds)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzLHt_0hEEC2IT00
Green's friendship with Symonds was forged over a mutual love of cricket, rugby league and fishing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SATeq_0hEEC2IT00
Both men's social media photos feature numerous pictures of their prized catches (pictured)

Queensland Police were called to Green's family home in Wynnum, in Brisbane's east, just after 10am on Thursday after he was found unresponsive in his garage.

A police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia that Green, 49, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

'He was declared deceased by emergency crews a short time later,' she said. 'There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.'

It has since been confirmed Green took his own life, and he leaves behind his wife Amanda and their children, Jed and Emerson.

Green's friendship with Symonds was forged over a mutual love of cricket, rugby league and fishing.

Both men's social media photos feature numerous pictures of their prized catches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5zdx_0hEEC2IT00
Johnathan Thurston of the Cowboys celebrates with coach Paul Green after winning the 2015 NRL Grand Final 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmJqH_0hEEC2IT00
Former Sharks teammate Mat Rogers - who was with Green last weekend in Sydney - labelled his friend an 'incredible competitor who never took a backward step'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TdFB_0hEEC2IT00
Green also told Rogers he had purchased a new boat and the dual international said he 'was looking forward to going for a ride'

Green's sudden passing has shocked many in rugby league circles, including former Cronulla teammates Andrew Ettingshausen and Mat Rogers.

'ET' posted a moving tribute on Facebook, where he stated he was 'lost for words' at the tragic news and that Green will 'never be forgotten.'

It was a sentiment echoed by Rogers.

The pair were in Sydney last weekend, playing a round of golf on Friday before attending a past players reunion at Shark Park 24 hours later, where Craig Fitzgibbons' side beat St George Illawarra in the derby.

'We spent some time together, he (Green) was telling me about the new boat he'd just bought for the family and I was looking forward to going for a ride,' a shattered Rogers said.

'I can't believe he's gone…it makes me appreciate that time I got to spend with him.'

Rogers labelled Green, 49, an 'incredible competitor who never took a backward step'.

He often sounded out the premiership-winning coach with the Cowboys for advice after recently establishing his own player management business.

For help in a crisis, call 000. If you or anyone you know needs support, you can contact Lifeline 13 11 14, or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Celebrating his son's birthday and planning a beer with a great mate: What Paul Green did in the last days before his tragic death - and how his wife made the discovery that shocked the footy world to its core

Paul Green's movements in the days leading up to his tragic death on Thursday have come to light as it's revealed his heartbroken wife Amanda found him unconscious in their Brisbane home. The legendary Cronulla player and Cowboys and Queensland coach is believed to have taken his own life at...
SYDNEY
SPORTbible

Aussie Rugby League Star Sadly Dies In Car Crash

The rugby league community is in mourning after a promising player was sadly killed in a devastating car accident. Tributes have come flooding in for Michael Purcell, known by many as 'The Kangaroo Catcher'. It's understood he earned that legendary nickname after chasing down the native animal during a race.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Symonds
Daily Mail

World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour

Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
WORLD
The US Sun

Long Lost Family double tragedy as father is unable to communicate with his son who tracked him down after heart attack

MONDAY night’s episode of ITV’s documentary series Long Lost Family: What Happened Next caught up with Pearse Egan, who appeared on the original show in 2018. Long Lost Family host Davina McCall helped Pearse connect with dad Eddie Santos in 2018 and checked up on their progress in the new series. However, the latest episode of the spin-off revealed a double tragedy for the father and son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket#St George#Gold Coast Titans#Australian#Daily Mail Australia#Dolphins#Queensland Police
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed

Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Tributes to former Swansea, Burnley and Blackburn star Len Johnrose who has died, aged 52, after brave five-year battle with motor neurone disease

Tributes have poured in for former footballer Len Johnrose who has died aged 52 following a brave five-year battle with motor neurone disease. The versatile defensive midfielder played for a host of sides during his 16-year career, most notably for Swansea, Burnley and Blackburn - who have all paid tribute to the late star.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Serena Williams on return to court

Rafael Nadal has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for the inspiration and influence the American has provided throughout her years within tennis. “Plenty of memories,” Nadal said, smiling, before Williams’s imminent retirement from the game. “She is one of the greatest sports [people] of all time. I feel lucky to share a tour for a long period of time with her.
TENNIS
BBC

Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Knights boss breaks his silence after superstar Kalyn Ponga was caught on video being thrown out of a toilet cubicle with teammate Kurt Mann - as another two Newcastle stars are punished

Newly appointed Newcastle Knights Director of Football Peter Parr has admitted star fullback Kalyn Ponga being asked to leave a toilet cubicle with teammate Kurt Mann 'isn't a good look'. Parr broke his silence on the matter on Tuesday morning and confirmed the incident from a Newcastle pub on Saturday...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

TV host calls Peter FitzSimons a hypocrite for 'spruiking an Indigenous voice while simultaneously silencing an Aboriginal woman from his Sydney Harbour mansion'

Peter FitzSimons has been called out over his 'hypocrisy' following his public quarrel with Indigenous Senator Jacinta Price. The pair have been exchanging accusations through the media about an interview he conducted about the senator's opposition to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Sky News political commentator Chris Kenny slammed the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

542K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy