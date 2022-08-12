ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks hero Giannis Antetokounmpo swaps basketball for soccer as he visits Madrid and poses for photos with superstar Brazilian Vinicius Jr... before pair exchange signed jerseys

By Tyrell Feaster For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took some time to show his appreciation for another sport on Thursday, spending some time with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

Antetokounmpo and his brothers posed for pictures with Vinicius and they also exchanged signed jerseys.

Antetokounmpo has been back in Europe with family while watching his brother Kostas competing with the Greek national team during FIBA Internal Cup qualifiers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3paO4p_0hEEC1Pk00
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Vinicius Jr smile while posing during their signed jersey swap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxQ8v_0hEEC1Pk00
Antetokounmpo along with brothers Kostas (left) and Thanasis (right) pose with Vinicius Jr.

Both Antetokounmpo and Vinicius are preparing for the upcoming seasons with their respective teams.

Vinicius and Real Madrid are set to begin a defense of LaLiga's league title after finishing 13 points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

Vinicius made a total of 52 appearances in all competitions tallying 20 goals and 20 assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ypn2_0hEEC1Pk00
Superstar Vinicius Jr smiles while posing with UEFA Champions League trophy back in July

Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, finished third in the NBA's Eastern Conference. They then made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals before they were eliminated in seven games by the Boston Celtics.

He averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in the 67 regular season games he played.

Milwaukee's biggest offseason move was signing free agent forward Joe Ingles, as the team brings back majority of the same roster in an attempt to recapture the glory of an NBA Finals victory like the team experienced in 2020-21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6Qkd_0hEEC1Pk00
Antetokounmpo drives to the basket in game against the Brooklyn Nets in Milwaukee 

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Pistons a potential landing spot for Warriors' Draymond Green?

An Eastern Conference executive who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com believes the Pistons are a team to watch if Draymond Green doesn’t sign an extension with the Warriors before become eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2023. Green was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, attended Michigan State and grew up rooting for the Pistons, who have long had interest in acquiring him, according to the executive.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
Daily Mail

Serena Williams is given a blockbuster draw against US Open champion and British teen sensation Emma Raducanu in first round of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati... as 23-time Grand Slam champion edges ever closer to retirement

Serena Williams will not have an easy time in the last non-major tennis event of her competitive career, after drawing defending US Open-champion Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Masters first round, beginning this weekend. This comes just days after 23-time major winner Williams said she would retire following this year's...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Joe Ingles
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Madrid#Nba Finals#Greek#Fiba Internal Cup#Laliga#Eastern Conference#The Boston Celtics
Yardbarker

Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA
Daily Mail

'She definitely changed the game': Emma Raducanu prepares to battle 'inspiring' Serena Williams on 23-time Grand Slam champion's retirement tour, with duo set for first round clash in Cincinnati on Tuesday

For so long, Serena Williams was a name to avoid on tour. Now, the retiring 23-time Grand Slam champion represents a bucket-list challenge for anyone who grew up idolising her. Those who are yet to test themselves against Williams want to play a part in her farewell tour and, while...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender: Sports World Reacts

An award-winning, longtime ESPN reporter came out as transgender on Tuesday. The longtime reporter, Mechelle Voepel, announced a transition from female to male and a new name on social media. M.A. Voepel announced his decision on Tuesday evening. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

540K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy