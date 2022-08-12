ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Ferguson traded to Red Sox

Former Tennessee player Max Ferguson was traded to Boston Aug. 2. San Diego traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for pitcher Jay Groome. Ferguson has been assigned to the Greenville Drive. Greenville is a High-A affiliate of the Red Sox located...
