Family’s fury as repeat unlicensed driver who mowed down a couple as they walked their dog – leaving a woman without her husband – is jailed for just 20 months

By Tom Heaton
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A grieving wife left with horror injuries has blasted the courts after an unlicensed driver who killed her beloved husband was given just 20 months jail time.

Ian Seibel, 51 and his wife Paula were walking their dog along Anzac Avenue in Kallangur, north of Brisbane, on November 1, 2020 when they were hit.

Manpreet Singh Brar, 33, who was speeding, ran a red light and did not have a driver's licence, crashed into another vehicle before hitting the couple, The Courier Mail reported.

Ian Seibel (pictured), 51, died in hospital after he and his wife Paula were struck by a car that had run a red light in Brisbane in November, 2020
Mr Seibel died in hospital five days later and his wife Paula (pictured, holding the poster) sustained serious injuries, having to undergo life-saving surgery

Mr Seibel died in hospital five days later and his wife sustained serious injuries, having to undergo life-saving surgery.

At Brisbane's Supreme Court on Thursday, Brar pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, grievous bodily harm and driving without a licence.

He was also suspended from holding a licence.

Brar was handed a five year prison sentence, which will be suspended after serving 20 months.

Aaron Seibel, Ian's son, said he was devastated at the sentence.

'Thirty years off a man's life is worth 20 months...I can't put into words how disappointed I am,' he said.

'You wake up every morning and you think I'll go talk to dad about something and then you remember he's not there anymore.'

Ian's son Aaron (pictured) said: 'You wake up every morning and you think I'll go talk to dad about something and then you remember he's not there anymore'

Ms Seibel sad in her victim statement: 'I am beyond angry that I have not had the opportunity to spend the rest of my life with this kind, loving gentle giant.'

'He really was my better half and I feel like I am less than a whole person now that I don't have him by my side to share my life with,' she added.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Seibel said: 'He really was my better half and I feel like I am less than a whole person now that I don't have him by my side to share my life with'
Ms Seibel seen hugging family and friends outside the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday   

The Crown Prosecutor, Chris Cook, said Brar previously had five prior speeding convictions, offence for unlicenced driving and nine suspensions from the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Defence barrister Gavin Webber said Brar had grown up in India but moved to Australia in 2009.

He was married and had two children, included a daughter born last week he had not met.

Brar has been in custody since February this year after having his bail revoked for unlicenced driving.

He will be deported back to India after serving his jail sentence.

