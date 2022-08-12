Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Frederik Andersen Trade Revisited
For five seasons, Frederik Andersen patrolled the crease for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Though he had some ups and downs with the team, he was well-liked — for the most part — by the fans and within the room. But, as most know, Andersen didn’t always don the blue and white of the Maple Leafs.
NHL
Top center in NHL in 3 seasons debated
McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET on NHL Network. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best center in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
Hauser, Hughes Each Contribute Assists on Sunday | WJC BLOG
Both Devils prospects played in their final group stage games, and will face each other in the quarterfinals on Aug 17. Both Devils prospects were on the scoresheet with assists during Sunday's World Juniors group play. Up first was 2022 141st overall draft pick Petr Hauser and Czechia taking on Latvia.
NHL
Afanasyev could seize opportunity to play for Predators this season
NASHVILLE -- Egor Afanasyev hopes to make his NHL debut and extend his stay with the Nashville Predators this season after the 21-year-old forward prospect was one of the final cuts before the start of last season. "I'm going to try to do everything I can to make the team,"...
NHL
Foerster prepared to make push for Flyers roster spot after injury
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Tyson Foerster's shoulder injury might have been the worst and best thing to happen to him last season. The Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect was out more than four months recovering from surgery for a dislocated shoulder, but the time away allowed the 20-year-old to work on other areas of his game.
NHL
Update on Sharks Defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg while participating in off-ice training. Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on Aug. 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the injury. The estimated...
NHL
Inside look at Colorado Avalanche
Bring in Georgiev as part of effort to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Colorado Avalanche. The Colorado Avalanche may still be celebrating last season's Stanley Cup championship, but...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Sweden, stays undefeated
Latvia reaches quarterfinals for first time; Finland cruises past Slovakia. Sunday was the sixth day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 6 games. United States 3, Sweden 2 -- Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames) scored two goals, and the United...
NHL
Will the 2022-23 season be a breakthrough campaign for Thomas Harley?
For a 20-year-old defenseman, Harley had a marvelous season. He made his NHL regular season debut and played 34 games, averaging 13:41 in time on ice and accumulating a goal and three assists. He also played 27 games in the AHL and had 11 assists. Harley finished seventh on the...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Matthews, Bunting & Steeves
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Mitch Marner’s athletic abilities that extends past the ice surface. Second, I’ll take a look at Auston Matthews’ unique skills on the ice. I marvel at how good a player he is. Can he get better? Of course, and I’ll share why I think he can.
NHL
WRANGLERS SIGN JOSH BROOK
The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed defenceman Josh Brook to a one-year AHL contract. Brook, a native of Roblin, Manitoba, has 106 games of AHL experience with six goals and 23 assists for 29 points. The 23-year-old has played all of his four AHL seasons with the Laval Rocket after being drafted by the Montreal Canadians in the second round (56th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.
NHL
CORONATO HELPS PUSH USA TO VICTORY
The Flames prospect scored in Thursday's win over Switzerland. Matt Coronato and the USA picked up their second win in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, downing Switzerland 7-1 on Thursday night. The Flames prospect scored his first goal of the tournament in the victory, giving him two points in...
NHL
Fantasy hockey draft strategy: first four rounds
Targets for each pick in early stages of standard pool; season preview podcasts. NHL.com provides fantasy hockey draft strategy for the first four rounds at each spot in a standard, non-keeper league for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
Panarin following in Kovalev's path, trying to win Cup with Rangers
Forward has become friends in New York with 1994 Stanley Cup hero. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler offers his popular feature, "Then and Now," featuring former...
NHL
Get To Know Your LA Kings Local Rink Alliance
Part 3: The Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Up next in our series diving deeper into our Local Rink Alliance, you can learn more about the Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Matt Dugan - Rink Assistant GM. Is there a program at your rink you'd like...
The Hockey Writers
2022 WJC Day 6 Preview
After five days of action in the 2022 World Junior Championship, two teams have emerged as clear frontrunners for gold: archrivals Canada and the United States. While it’s no surprise that either is at the top of the heap, their dominant performances throughout the qualifying round have been a sight to behold. On Day 6, Canada gets a break while the U.S. plays its final game of the first round. The matchup against Sweden, a perennial challenge in the qualifying round, should be its toughest test yet. But first, let’s look at the other two games today’s action holds.
NHL
McTavish Ties Canadian Record with Four Goals in World Juniors Game
Ducks prospect Mason McTavish joined an exclusive Canadian club Thursday night in Edmonton, becoming just the seventh player in the country's history to score four goals in a single World Junior Championship game. McTavish, the third overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, finished with a game-high six points and...
NHL
Balancing hockey and academics 'worth every minute' for Beck
MONTREAL -- Owen Beck's most recent transcript from Philip Pocock Catholic Secondary School is a thing of beauty… because it's practically perfect. One look at his Grade 12 results, and you know exactly why the Mississauga Steelheads center earned both OHL and CHL Scholastic Player of Year honors this past season.
NHL
Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovak Player of the Year
MONTREAL -- The accolades just keep coming for Juraj Slafkovsky. The top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was named Hockey Slovakia Player of the Year on Thursday at a ceremony in Bratislava. Slafkovsky claimed the Best Forward (Jozef Golonka Award) and Best Player Under 20 (Pavol Demitra Award) honors...
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT
Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
