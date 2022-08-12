ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Hockey Writers

Frederik Andersen Trade Revisited

For five seasons, Frederik Andersen patrolled the crease for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Though he had some ups and downs with the team, he was well-liked — for the most part — by the fans and within the room. But, as most know, Andersen didn’t always don the blue and white of the Maple Leafs.
Top center in NHL in 3 seasons debated

McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET on NHL Network. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best center in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
Hauser, Hughes Each Contribute Assists on Sunday | WJC BLOG

Both Devils prospects played in their final group stage games, and will face each other in the quarterfinals on Aug 17. Both Devils prospects were on the scoresheet with assists during Sunday's World Juniors group play. Up first was 2022 141st overall draft pick Petr Hauser and Czechia taking on Latvia.
Foerster prepared to make push for Flyers roster spot after injury

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Tyson Foerster's shoulder injury might have been the worst and best thing to happen to him last season. The Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect was out more than four months recovering from surgery for a dislocated shoulder, but the time away allowed the 20-year-old to work on other areas of his game.
Update on Sharks Defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg while participating in off-ice training. Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on Aug. 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the injury. The estimated...
Inside look at Colorado Avalanche

Bring in Georgiev as part of effort to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Colorado Avalanche. The Colorado Avalanche may still be celebrating last season's Stanley Cup championship, but...
World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Sweden, stays undefeated

Latvia reaches quarterfinals for first time; Finland cruises past Slovakia. Sunday was the sixth day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 6 games. United States 3, Sweden 2 -- Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames) scored two goals, and the United...
Will the 2022-23 season be a breakthrough campaign for Thomas Harley?

For a 20-year-old defenseman, Harley had a marvelous season. He made his NHL regular season debut and played 34 games, averaging 13:41 in time on ice and accumulating a goal and three assists. He also played 27 games in the AHL and had 11 assists. Harley finished seventh on the...
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Matthews, Bunting & Steeves

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Mitch Marner’s athletic abilities that extends past the ice surface. Second, I’ll take a look at Auston Matthews’ unique skills on the ice. I marvel at how good a player he is. Can he get better? Of course, and I’ll share why I think he can.
WRANGLERS SIGN JOSH BROOK

The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed defenceman Josh Brook to a one-year AHL contract. Brook, a native of Roblin, Manitoba, has 106 games of AHL experience with six goals and 23 assists for 29 points. The 23-year-old has played all of his four AHL seasons with the Laval Rocket after being drafted by the Montreal Canadians in the second round (56th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.
CORONATO HELPS PUSH USA TO VICTORY

The Flames prospect scored in Thursday's win over Switzerland. Matt Coronato and the USA picked up their second win in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, downing Switzerland 7-1 on Thursday night. The Flames prospect scored his first goal of the tournament in the victory, giving him two points in...
Fantasy hockey draft strategy: first four rounds

Targets for each pick in early stages of standard pool; season preview podcasts. NHL.com provides fantasy hockey draft strategy for the first four rounds at each spot in a standard, non-keeper league for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
Panarin following in Kovalev's path, trying to win Cup with Rangers

Forward has become friends in New York with 1994 Stanley Cup hero. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler offers his popular feature, "Then and Now," featuring former...
Get To Know Your LA Kings Local Rink Alliance

Part 3: The Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Up next in our series diving deeper into our Local Rink Alliance, you can learn more about the Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Matt Dugan - Rink Assistant GM. Is there a program at your rink you'd like...
The Hockey Writers

2022 WJC Day 6 Preview

After five days of action in the 2022 World Junior Championship, two teams have emerged as clear frontrunners for gold: archrivals Canada and the United States. While it’s no surprise that either is at the top of the heap, their dominant performances throughout the qualifying round have been a sight to behold. On Day 6, Canada gets a break while the U.S. plays its final game of the first round. The matchup against Sweden, a perennial challenge in the qualifying round, should be its toughest test yet. But first, let’s look at the other two games today’s action holds.
McTavish Ties Canadian Record with Four Goals in World Juniors Game

Ducks prospect Mason McTavish joined an exclusive Canadian club Thursday night in Edmonton, becoming just the seventh player in the country's history to score four goals in a single World Junior Championship game. McTavish, the third overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, finished with a game-high six points and...
Balancing hockey and academics 'worth every minute' for Beck

MONTREAL -- Owen Beck's most recent transcript from Philip Pocock Catholic Secondary School is a thing of beauty… because it's practically perfect. One look at his Grade 12 results, and you know exactly why the Mississauga Steelheads center earned both OHL and CHL Scholastic Player of Year honors this past season.
Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovak Player of the Year

MONTREAL -- The accolades just keep coming for Juraj Slafkovsky. The top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was named Hockey Slovakia Player of the Year on Thursday at a ceremony in Bratislava. Slafkovsky claimed the Best Forward (Jozef Golonka Award) and Best Player Under 20 (Pavol Demitra Award) honors...
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT

Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
