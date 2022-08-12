After five days of action in the 2022 World Junior Championship, two teams have emerged as clear frontrunners for gold: archrivals Canada and the United States. While it’s no surprise that either is at the top of the heap, their dominant performances throughout the qualifying round have been a sight to behold. On Day 6, Canada gets a break while the U.S. plays its final game of the first round. The matchup against Sweden, a perennial challenge in the qualifying round, should be its toughest test yet. But first, let’s look at the other two games today’s action holds.

HOCKEY ・ 16 HOURS AGO