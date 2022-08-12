Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
WSAZ
Large tree branches fall on vehicle at Ritter Park
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large portion of a tree at Huntington’s Ritter Park fell on a car Friday afternoon. The large branches fell onto the park parking lot located along 8th Street. No one was inside the vehicle when the three large branches fell. Crews with the Greater...
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Jackson Co. battle structure fire
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A structure fire has closed a stretch of Beaver Pike in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. that the road was closed between Whaleytown and Cover Road. Residents are advised to avoid the area while crews work to...
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
WSAZ
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy after an elderly woman’s body was discovered after lying outside for several days. “Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat [his wife] something’s wrong,” Roy Patrick, a neighbor, said.
WSAZ
Coroner’s office finds human remains of 30 year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATED: 11:30 p.m. In a Facebook post, the Greenup County Coroner says Christopher Thomas Del Rosario’s family has been found and notified. He asked for prayers in the days ahead and thanked the community for their help. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Greenup County Coroner is...
Driver that injured 5 people at Mason Co. Fair charged with DUI
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The driver who hit five people at the Mason County Fair is now being charged for driving under the influence, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, lost control of his vehicle and hit two elderly victims and three juveniles. One […]
WSAZ
Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 2 has reopened following a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer and pickup truck. The crash along Ohio River Road happened just before noon. Officials tell WSAZ.com a driver of the semi was heading North on Route 2 when a driver heading South in a...
Metro News
Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
Fox 19
Woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. The victim was the only person inside at the time of the fire. Her...
WSAZ
Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement
WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man falls from two-story roof in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of High Street in Chillicothe on reports of a man who had fallen from a second-story roof. According to dispatchers, the person who fell was unconscious. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. A medical helicopter was requested...
WSAZ
Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multi-vehicle crash brings route 35 to a stop in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A multi-vehicle accident brought route 35 to halt near Chillicothe. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash along route 35 in the eastbound lane. Traffic, reports say, is backed up from the High Street exit to just before Bridge Street.
Ironton Tribune
South Point remains identified as Boyd County man
SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
Deer hunting temporarily allowed at nature preserves
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.
Comments / 0