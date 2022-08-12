ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAZ

Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Large tree branches fall on vehicle at Ritter Park

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large portion of a tree at Huntington’s Ritter Park fell on a car Friday afternoon. The large branches fell onto the park parking lot located along 8th Street. No one was inside the vehicle when the three large branches fell. Crews with the Greater...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
WOWK 13 News

Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Jackson Co. battle structure fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A structure fire has closed a stretch of Beaver Pike in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. that the road was closed between Whaleytown and Cover Road. Residents are advised to avoid the area while crews work to...
WSAZ

Pileup blocks road in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy after an elderly woman’s body was discovered after lying outside for several days. “Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat [his wife] something’s wrong,” Roy Patrick, a neighbor, said.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Coroner’s office finds human remains of 30 year-old man

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATED: 11:30 p.m. In a Facebook post, the Greenup County Coroner says Christopher Thomas Del Rosario’s family has been found and notified. He asked for prayers in the days ahead and thanked the community for their help. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Greenup County Coroner is...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 2 has reopened following a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer and pickup truck. The crash along Ohio River Road happened just before noon. Officials tell WSAZ.com a driver of the semi was heading North on Route 2 when a driver heading South in a...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
MASON COUNTY, WV
Fox 19

Woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. The victim was the only person inside at the time of the fire. Her...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement

WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man falls from two-story roof in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of High Street in Chillicothe on reports of a man who had fallen from a second-story roof. According to dispatchers, the person who fell was unconscious. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. A medical helicopter was requested...
WSAZ

Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
SOUTH POINT, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multi-vehicle crash brings route 35 to a stop in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A multi-vehicle accident brought route 35 to halt near Chillicothe. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash along route 35 in the eastbound lane. Traffic, reports say, is backed up from the High Street exit to just before Bridge Street.
Ironton Tribune

South Point remains identified as Boyd County man

SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
BOYD COUNTY, KY

