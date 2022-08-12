JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City Budget Committee met Thursday night to discuss the budget for the next fiscal year.

The fiscal year starts on November 1 and goes until October 31 of 2023.

The committee went over the proposed highlights for 2023 along with a discussion on revenue and the city's financial plan for the next five years.

In Mayor Carrie Tergin's proposal for the budget, she wants no use of one-time funds, like the American Rescue Act, to supplement general revenue.

Inflation is at a 40-year high and in her proposal, Tergin says she wants to keep this in mind when it comes to employee salaries.

Jefferson City employees just received a raise to keep salaries competitive in July but Tergin wants to include another raise in the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The committee went over the proposed highlights for 2023 along with a discussion on revenue and the city's financial plan for the next five years.

The next few meetings will include Jefferson City department heads who will speak on their budget requests.

There are multiple chances for residents to speak during public comment including next Thursday and on August 22 and August 25th.

All of them are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Jefferson City Hall.

The post Jefferson City budget committee discusses increasing pay for city employees for next fiscal year appeared first on ABC17NEWS .