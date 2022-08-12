ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City budget committee discusses increasing pay for city employees for next fiscal year

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chvGS_0hEEAfN100

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City Budget Committee met Thursday night to discuss the budget for the next fiscal year.

The fiscal year starts on November 1 and goes until October 31 of 2023.

The committee went over the proposed highlights for 2023 along with a discussion on revenue and the city's financial plan for the next five years.

In Mayor Carrie Tergin's proposal for the budget, she wants no use of one-time funds, like the American Rescue Act, to supplement general revenue.

Inflation is at a 40-year high and in her proposal, Tergin says she wants to keep this in mind when it comes to employee salaries.

Jefferson City employees just received a raise to keep salaries competitive in July but Tergin wants to include another raise in the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The committee went over the proposed highlights for 2023 along with a discussion on revenue and the city's financial plan for the next five years.

The next few meetings will include Jefferson City department heads who will speak on their budget requests.

There are multiple chances for residents to speak during public comment including next Thursday and on August 22 and August 25th.

All of them are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at Jefferson City Hall.

The post Jefferson City budget committee discusses increasing pay for city employees for next fiscal year appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Questions remain about enforcement of new street sleeping ban

A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public or risk having their communities lose state money for homeless programs. But to date, local officials have received no guidance about how enforcement will be handled or measured. The relevant provisions...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Fiscal Year#Linus Business
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Food bank to collect donations for Boone County students Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri plans to collect donations Friday for Boone County students. Workers will host the Pack School Pantries Food & Fund Drive at the Columbia Mall in the northeast parking lot near Wendy's from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The donations are expected to go to The post Food bank to collect donations for Boone County students Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Inflation remains high while gas prices drop

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Inflation is still working to average itself out, however national gas prices have now dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time since March of 2022, according to AAA. The most recent AAA gas price map shows, the national average at $3.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel and $3.54 The post Inflation remains high while gas prices drop appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hundreds expected to attend conference in Columbia about substance abuse disorders

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An organization that helps people fight substance abuse disorders will gather in Columbia Thursday and Friday. The Missouri Coalition of Recovery Support Providers (MCRSP) is scheduled to hold its Central Region Conference at the Stoney Creek Hotel. Events and speakers are expected to start at 8 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. The post Hundreds expected to attend conference in Columbia about substance abuse disorders appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY

According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Boone County prosecutor wants refocus on shootings, homicides

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County's new prosecutor wants the office to refocus its efforts on investigating and pursuing shooting and homicide cases. Roger Johnson said the 14 lawyers that make up the Boone County Prosecutor's Office have 26 homicide cases to deal with right now. Each one of them, Johnson said, compounds the work the office already has to do with prosecuting other crimes.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy