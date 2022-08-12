Read full article on original website
Annual Tall Corn Fest is back in Rossville
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -This weekend, Rossville hosted its annual Tall Corn Festival. This event has food trucks, vendors, and games. RCDC President, Morgan Hansen says the planning takes months, and this year there are several new addition that were a hit. She says this event is to celebrate the beginning...
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
Sunflowers begin to bloom at Berryton farm
BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunflowers have started to bloom in a field in Berryton with another ready to do the same in about a week or two. Owner Jay Shively said the Berry Hill UPick Farm grows sunflowers and has been open to the public since 2017 - about 6 seasons. In 2022, he said there are two fields, one is already in bloom and the other should bloom in about a week or two. He said he hopes the blooms will last through Labor Day weekend.
lawrencekstimes.com
Contributions from community members in Lawrence and beyond make couple’s wedding ‘amazing’
It began, like many Facebook requests do, with a tentative, heartfelt plea:. “I know this is a longshot …” Angela Selleck wrote on July 20 in the “Pay it Forward Lawrence Kansas” group. Angela’s son Ryan Selleck and then-fiancee Amanda are expecting a baby in September...
Wyatt Hubert
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
thepitchkc.com
Melissa Etheridge celebrates her Kansas roots with a return to Liberty Hall
Melissa Etheridge’s music should require no introduction for folks in this region. The Leavenworth native’s music has been ringing out of stereos for nearly four decades now, with her 1993 breakout album, Yes I Am, a seminal rock ‘n’ roll touchstone and a potent statement of queerness and feminism.
NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November. The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.
Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returns to Worlds of Fun
To celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger.
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
Firefighters extinguish small hay fire near Americus
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters extinguished a small hay fire near Americus late Saturday morning. KVOE reports that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, the Emporia and Americus Fire Departments were called to the 2300 block of Road H-5 - about 2.4 miles east of Americus - with reports of a fire.
Advisors Excel earns award for support of servicemembers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has been recognized as an employer who has demonstrated great support to its Guard and Reserve employees. ESGR, also known as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, has awarded advisors the highest honor within its committee the Pro Patria award. ESGR is a Kansas committee who acts as a third party if there is a problem between and employer and a member of the guard or reserve.
Manhattan woman loses thousands after lending couple 3 phones
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has lost about $2,300 after she lent three separate phones to a couple she knew. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.
Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
New ‘Kelce’s Krunch’ cereal to benefit foundation helping underserved youth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Move over, Mahomes Magic Crunch. There’s a new cereal in town. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in partnership with Hy-Vee, announced a new cereal Friday to benefit his 87 & Running Foundation. The name: Kelce’s Krunch. And it is described as a...
LJWORLD
City leaders to discuss policy that requires most homeowners to pay for sidewalk repairs
City leaders will soon continue their discussion about a policy that generally requires property owners to pay for repairs to sidewalks bordering their homes and businesses unless their income qualifies them for city assistance. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will receive information about how other...
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
NHRA Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson seeking big milestone
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA Nationals finished up day two over at Heartland Park and Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson is on the verge of a major feat. The five time Pro Stock World Champion has been racing for nearly 50 years and he’s going for win number 100.
Sunday night forecast: Big cooldown this week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of us once again made the 100s today (Emporia and Council Grove to name a few...) and those same areas will be close to 100 again Monday, but then we all get cooler Tuesday. A strong cold front is making it’s way down here and will be on our doorstep Monday evening brining scattered rain and a little thunder along with it. Rainfall is not expected to be heavy or widespread, but cooler temperatures are coming. Severe weather is also not likely Monday evening, but a few stronger storms may ride the Kansas/Nebraska state line.
