Topeka, KS

WIBW

Annual Tall Corn Fest is back in Rossville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -This weekend, Rossville hosted its annual Tall Corn Festival. This event has food trucks, vendors, and games. RCDC President, Morgan Hansen says the planning takes months, and this year there are several new addition that were a hit. She says this event is to celebrate the beginning...
ROSSVILLE, KS
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Sunflowers begin to bloom at Berryton farm

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunflowers have started to bloom in a field in Berryton with another ready to do the same in about a week or two. Owner Jay Shively said the Berry Hill UPick Farm grows sunflowers and has been open to the public since 2017 - about 6 seasons. In 2022, he said there are two fields, one is already in bloom and the other should bloom in about a week or two. He said he hopes the blooms will last through Labor Day weekend.
BERRYTON, KS
City
Topeka, KS
WIBW

Wyatt Hubert

A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka's economic growth.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Section of N Manhattan Ave. to close for about 14 weeks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in Manhattan will need to find alternate routes as N Manhattan Ave. is closed for a new concrete pour until November. The City of Manhattan says on Monday, Aug. 15, all traffic on N Manhattan Ave. will be rerouted from E Laramie St. north to Moro St. to allow crews to pour new concrete.
MANHATTAN, KS
#Linus Company Meta#Rogue Event Space#N Kansas Ave
WIBW

Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

GREAT BEND, KS
WIBW

Firefighters extinguish small hay fire near Americus

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters extinguished a small hay fire near Americus late Saturday morning. KVOE reports that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, the Emporia and Americus Fire Departments were called to the 2300 block of Road H-5 - about 2.4 miles east of Americus - with reports of a fire.
AMERICUS, KS
WIBW

Advisors Excel earns award for support of servicemembers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has been recognized as an employer who has demonstrated great support to its Guard and Reserve employees. ESGR, also known as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, has awarded advisors the highest honor within its committee the Pro Patria award. ESGR is a Kansas committee who acts as a third party if there is a problem between and employer and a member of the guard or reserve.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman loses thousands after lending couple 3 phones

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has lost about $2,300 after she lent three separate phones to a couple she knew. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

NHRA Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson seeking big milestone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA Nationals finished up day two over at Heartland Park and Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson is on the verge of a major feat. The five time Pro Stock World Champion has been racing for nearly 50 years and he’s going for win number 100.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Sunday night forecast: Big cooldown this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of us once again made the 100s today (Emporia and Council Grove to name a few...) and those same areas will be close to 100 again Monday, but then we all get cooler Tuesday. A strong cold front is making it’s way down here and will be on our doorstep Monday evening brining scattered rain and a little thunder along with it. Rainfall is not expected to be heavy or widespread, but cooler temperatures are coming. Severe weather is also not likely Monday evening, but a few stronger storms may ride the Kansas/Nebraska state line.
KANSAS STATE

