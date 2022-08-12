Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
wfxrtv.com
Police searching for two unclaimed kangaroos in Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) — The search is on for two kangaroos in northeast Ohio following multiple sightings from community members. The first call came into the Brewster Police station on Thursday, Aug. 11 after someone spotted a baby kangaroo, Chief Nathan Taylor says. Then another person stopped at the station Saturday, Aug. 13 with a video of an adult kangaroo crossing State Route 93 (as seen above).
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
wfxrtv.com
Jury convicts man for West Virginia-based online scam
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a Huntington-based scam that defrauded victims in various states through the use of fake online profiles. Trial evidence showed that Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana, was part of a scheme that targeted victims using fake...
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decision Day in Sacramento: Which Bills Did California Lawmakers Kill?
On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Thursday was not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through hundreds of bills in a single discharge of rapid-fire legislating. Many...
In Both Texas and California, New ‘Bounty Hunters’ Will Enforce Controversial Laws
In Texas and California, new laws call on the people of each state to watch and report their neighbors — and reap a reward for doing so. Unusual, yes — although it’s a concept that dates back to the earliest days of the American republic. But what...
wfxrtv.com
One dead, 17 hurt after Pennsylvania driver crashes into crowd; Driver then reportedly beat mother to death with hammer
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One person is dead and another 17 were injured after a vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar shortly before the driver was arrested for allegedly killing a woman nearby. Pennsylvania state troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old man from...
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
No More Cashiers? Shopping with a wave of the palm with Amazon One technology. Amazon enables palm payment at 65 Whole Foods stores/ image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You no longer have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home when you head to the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni
Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
actionnewsnow.com
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges
A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best bull rider in the...
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento Mom is fed up with a homeless encampment she says her family has to deal with on a daily basis. She reached to ABC10 after calling Sacramento city officials, fire, and police and getting nowhere. "The first time that I came out here...
'Catastrophic failure': California university accidentally kills 21,000 fish
"We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again."
California giving residents cash payments for inflation relief
woman showing moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) While the United States federal government is no longer sending out stimulus money at this time, some states, such as California, have stepped up to send residents more money during 2022.
davisvanguard.org
City of Sacramento to Pay Stephon Clark Parents $1.7 Million, Part of $4.1 Million Deal in Killing of Unarmed Meadowview Man in 2018 that Sparked Major Protests
SACRAMENTO, CA – Another $1.7 million of taxpayer money was used to compensate the family of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, according to a statement released Friday by the city of Sacramento—the officers who killed the unarmed Clark 2018 paid nothing. The city said Friday the last payment...
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
goldcountrymedia.com
Gun buyback program deemed a 'success' by Auburn Police Department
The Auburn Police Department collected 101 guns last weekend as it hosted its first gun buyback event. “We were surprised,” Lt. Tucker Huey said. “It’s something we’ve never done so it was hard to predict. We are very happy with that number.”. The program was 100-percent...
Comments / 1