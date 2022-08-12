ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

wfxrtv.com

Police searching for two unclaimed kangaroos in Ohio

BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) — The search is on for two kangaroos in northeast Ohio following multiple sightings from community members. The first call came into the Brewster Police station on Thursday, Aug. 11 after someone spotted a baby kangaroo, Chief Nathan Taylor says. Then another person stopped at the station Saturday, Aug. 13 with a video of an adult kangaroo crossing State Route 93 (as seen above).
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Jury convicts man for West Virginia-based online scam

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a Huntington-based scam that defrauded victims in various states through the use of fake online profiles. Trial evidence showed that Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana, was part of a scheme that targeted victims using fake...
HUNTINGTON, WV
#Crime#Catalytic Converters#Money Laundering#Racketeering
KTLA

Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni

Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
actionnewsnow.com

Two people are missing in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
YUBA CITY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KSBW.com

World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges

A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best bull rider in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

City of Sacramento to Pay Stephon Clark Parents $1.7 Million, Part of $4.1 Million Deal in Killing of Unarmed Meadowview Man in 2018 that Sparked Major Protests

SACRAMENTO, CA – Another $1.7 million of taxpayer money was used to compensate the family of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, according to a statement released Friday by the city of Sacramento—the officers who killed the unarmed Clark 2018 paid nothing. The city said Friday the last payment...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
LODI, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Gun buyback program deemed a 'success' by Auburn Police Department

The Auburn Police Department collected 101 guns last weekend as it hosted its first gun buyback event. “We were surprised,” Lt. Tucker Huey said. “It’s something we’ve never done so it was hard to predict. We are very happy with that number.”. The program was 100-percent...
AUBURN, CA

