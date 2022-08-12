Read full article on original website
BBC
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Tributes for India's 'stock market king' who died at 62
Tributes are pouring in for Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who has died at the age of 62. Jhunjhunwala, who made a fortune from the stock market, died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai city. The cause of death has not been officially confirmed yet, but the BBC has learnt...
Bill Gates urges South Korea to be a leader in 'crisis moment for global health'
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called on South Korea on Tuesday to step up in the international fight against infectious diseases, saying that the country is poised to play a leading role during "a crisis moment for global health." Gates, who co-chairs the...
Gates eyes partnership with South Korea over global health
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Bill Gates on Tuesday called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases like COVID-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic. Speaking to South Korean lawmakers in Seoul, Gates called for stronger international cooperation, including efforts to develop vaccines that would be effective for a broader range of coronaviruses, to navigate what he described as a “crisis moment” in global health. He said the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and South Korea’s government have committed to a partnership aimed at addressing health disparities between countries and supporting efforts to eradicate infectious diseases in the developing world. He noted South Korea’s strength in public health tools, research and vaccine manufacturing and praised the country’s pledge to donate $200 million to the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program that provides COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income nations.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strike on Wagner HQ and Russia to increase ties with North Korea
The Wagner group of Russian mercenaries, which has been linked to war crimes, was believed to be operating out of a secret headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. But reports claim a picture posted on the Telegram social media site by a pro-Kremlin journalist may have been the clue Ukrainian forces needed to locate the military base and target it on Monday.
BBC
VP Menon: The forgotten hero who stitched India together
India was on the cusp of freedom from British rule in 1947 and Vappala Pangunni Menon was completely worn out. Three decades of working in the grinding imperial bureaucracy had taken its toll on the tenacious 54-year-old civil servant. Menon was "exhausted, overworked, already coughing ominously", his biographer Narayani Basu...
BBC
Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern
A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
BBC
Covid: NI health officials plan to use new dual vaccine
A new coronavirus vaccine aimed at protecting people against both the original Covid-19 virus and the Omicron variant should be available in Northern Ireland by autumn. Stormont's Department of Health has said it is intended to be used as part of its autumn booster programme. On Monday, the UK became...
BBC
Independence day speech: Prime Minister Modi's speech fact-checked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, and mentioned several areas where he said his BJP government had made progress. We've checked some of those claims. 'India's efforts in [the] environment are giving results...[an] increase in forest cover, number of national parks...[the] number...
BBC
Afghan contractors: 'I wish I'd never worked for the UK government'
In a nondescript white plastic bag, Ammar carried a clutch of papers that are among his most precious belongings right now. It would've attracted too much attention for us to visit his home, so on his motorcycle, he'd come to meet us at a secure location, scared during the journey that he might get searched at a Taliban checkpoint and they might find the papers.
