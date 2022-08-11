ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Brush fire at 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk causes major traffic jams

By Gregory Yee
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpCgx_0hEEA9P800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K07oU_0hEEA9P800

A brush fire near the 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk snarled traffic as firefighters worked to knock down the blaze Thursday night.

Firefighters were first called at 6:05 p.m. to the 105 and Hoxie Avenue for a report of a fire on the side of the freeway, said Imy Velderrain of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A county fire dispatcher said initial reports suggested the fire might have started in a homeless encampment, but those reports had not yet been confirmed by crews on the ground.

As of 6:48 p.m., the blaze was estimated to be between 3 and 4 acres, Velderrain said, adding that numerous resources were on scene.

The scene remained active, but the fire was holding at 4 acres, a dispatcher told The Times around 8 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert at 8:06 p.m. for the Imperial Highway onramp to the westbound 105, Hoxie onramp to the westbound 105 and the transition from the southbound 605 to westbound 105.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 6

Related
KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Man dies following Vehicle collision with Fence Post

LONG BEACH, CA – On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:04 p.m., officers from the Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to the area of 7th Street and Daisy Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a fence, which resulted in the death of a male adult.
LONG BEACH, CA
onscene.tv

Drunk Woman Crashes Into Multiple Parked Cars | Fullerton

08.15.2022 | 12:54 AM | FULLERTON – Fullerton Police Department responded to a call of a car that had hit several parked vehicles. When they arrived they found multiple cars that had been hit and woman who was the sole occupant of the vehicle that hit the cars. She was transported to a local area trauma center. At this time, alcohol does appears to be a factor in the collision. A total of 3 cars were hit and sustained major damage. According to the neighbor is the SOT, the woman stated that she had been partying with friends prior to the collision. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

Driver killed in Long Beach crash

A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday.Officers responded to reports of a crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue."Upon arrival, officers discovered a male driver inside of a 2007 GMC Sierra suffering from injuries to the upper body," police said in a statement."The preliminary investigation revealed the driver ... drove over a raised cement center median and collided with a chain link fence post," police said.The man, said to be a Lomita resident, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Long Beach Police Department said.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the man's identity was withheld.Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Detective Jeff Meyer at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeways#Brush Fire#Accident#Times#The Imperial Highway
KTLA

L.A. County lifeguard dies

A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

CHP: Decedent identified in state property death

On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon

An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Careening car crashes through downtown L.A. storefront

A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon. The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in multi-vehicle freeway on Southland freeway

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were...
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead

A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
396K+
Followers
67K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy