Brush fire at 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk causes major traffic jams

A brush fire near the 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk snarled traffic as firefighters worked to knock down the blaze Thursday night.

Firefighters were first called at 6:05 p.m. to the 105 and Hoxie Avenue for a report of a fire on the side of the freeway, said Imy Velderrain of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A county fire dispatcher said initial reports suggested the fire might have started in a homeless encampment, but those reports had not yet been confirmed by crews on the ground.

As of 6:48 p.m., the blaze was estimated to be between 3 and 4 acres, Velderrain said, adding that numerous resources were on scene.

The scene remained active, but the fire was holding at 4 acres, a dispatcher told The Times around 8 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert at 8:06 p.m. for the Imperial Highway onramp to the westbound 105, Hoxie onramp to the westbound 105 and the transition from the southbound 605 to westbound 105.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .