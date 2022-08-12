Read full article on original website
Juvenile fatally struck by train at Jersey Shore
A juvenile was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train Sunday afternoon in Point Pleasant Beach, a spokesman for the agency said. The southbound train — which departed from Long Branch shortly before 4 p.m. bound for Bay Head — hit the victim at about 4:30 p.m. at the Forman Avenue crossing, at Route 35.
Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd
A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95
A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
Newark firefighter severely burned in 3-alarm apartment fire
A Newark firefighter suffered serious injuries after responding to a three-alarm apartment fire at South 16th Street and Clinton Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Newark firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on the fourth floor of an occupied four-story residential building, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé confirmed. By 2:33...
Man Struck, Killed By Train In Paterson
A man was struck and killed by a commuter train in Paterson, authorities confirmed. The Suffern-bound train had left Hoboken shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday and struck him about an hour later west of the Paterson station, NJ TRANSIT said. The body had to be retrieved from an elevated portion...
HEROES: Trapped Trucker Rescued By Two Towing Operators (VIDEO)
Two tow truck operators came to the rescue of a dump truck driver who was trapped when his rig rolled during the morning rush on Route 46. Edward Spina Jr. from ECRB Towing & Recovery in Bloomfield and JT Sagun from Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford were both headed to work when the trucker's brakes locked up ahead of them around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities
A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
Car crashes into storefront of Dunkin Donuts in Carlstadt, N.J.
A car crashed into a Dunkin Donuts storefront in Carlstadt, New Jersey.
N.J. woman charged in carjacking investigation, officials say
A Paterson woman was arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking Friday afternoon in the city, authorities announced. Imani McRae, 31, is charged with carjacking, multiple counts of aggravated assault and a host of other crimes. Responding to reports of a carjacking, Paterson police made their way to an...
Firefighter seriously injured battling Newark apartment fire
The fire broke out in the fourth-floor unit of a building on Clinton Avenue in Newark early Saturday.
Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School
Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
Two Seriously Injured In Washington Township Motorcycle Crash
A couple was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash outside a Washington Township strip mall late Saturday afternoon. Responders from Washington Township, Hillsdale and Westwood converged at the Washington Town Center on Pascack Road at the corner of Manhattan Avenue around 4 p.m. after the cycle reportedly collided with another vehicle.
N.J. boaters help rescue kayakers who flipped in choppy N.Y. Harbor
They were fishing for bass when they spotted kayakers struggling in the New York Harbor. It was about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The water was rough and choppy. “We saw some kayakers coming down river. We all said, ‘Wow, that’s pretty crazy,” said Sean Carkeek, captain of the Warden Sportfishing boat, a 35-foot Henriques Maine Coaster charter boat, which had sailed out of Highlands, New Jersey, that morning with two passengers.
Husband, 84, stabs wife, 83, in suspected N.J. murder-suicide: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An 84-year-old man fatally stabbed his wife, 83, before turning the blade on himself in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide in Essex County, N.J., according to an NJ.com report. Frank and Catherine Forte were found dead Friday inside their apartment in Fairfield. The...
Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park
Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
Parachuter rescued after getting caught in power lines in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A parachuter was rescued after getting caught in power lines in Wantage Township Saturday morning, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The incident happened at 9:35 a.m. at Sussex Airport, located at 55 County Road 639, Marchan said. The parachuter...
Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
Hudson, Bergen prosecutors organize candlelight vigil, memorial walk for overdose awareness
The Hudson and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices are hosting a candlelight vigil and memorial walk Wednesday to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. The event is being organized in conjunction with the state Attorney General’s Office’s Operation Helping Hand in an effort to educate...
WOODBRIDGE: FATAL BUS CRASH LEFT TWO DEAD AND THREE SERIOUSLY INJURED
State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving Bus. Two Dead and Three Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Cras. The New Jersey State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a double-decker Coach bus that resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County.
