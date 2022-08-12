They were fishing for bass when they spotted kayakers struggling in the New York Harbor. It was about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The water was rough and choppy. “We saw some kayakers coming down river. We all said, ‘Wow, that’s pretty crazy,” said Sean Carkeek, captain of the Warden Sportfishing boat, a 35-foot Henriques Maine Coaster charter boat, which had sailed out of Highlands, New Jersey, that morning with two passengers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO