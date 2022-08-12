ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bokoshe, OK

Oklahoma Man Accused of Possessing Stolen Vehicle

An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge in Will County. Isaac Loveall, 26, of Bokoshe, Oklahoma was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, a class two felony. Loveall was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department at the first entrance to the Des Plaines Fish and Wildlife area on New River Road on August 6th.
WILL COUNTY, IL
KOCO

Correctional officers at Oklahoma State Penitentiary face felony charges

MCALESTER, Okla. — Multiple correctional officers at the Oklahoma Penitentiary in McAlester are now facing felony charges themselves. Prosecutors said a lieutenant beat a shackled inmate and other officers tried to cover it up. The arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon. It stated the correctional officers failed to report...
MCALESTER, OK
KXII.com

Eufaula child dies after utility vehicle crash in Pittsburg Co.

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said a Eufaula child died after a utility vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg County. Troopers said a group of children from Eufaula was traveling in a 2021 Polaris UTV. They said the 13-year-old driver was headed northbound on Nitzel Road,...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTUL

Cherokee artists celebrated in annual homecoming art show

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee artists, collectors, and community members gathered Friday to preview the 27th annual Homecoming Art Show and Sale. The show is on display through Sept. 10 in a dedicated gallery next to the Cherokee National Research Center in Tahlequah. “This is a special time for...
TAHLEQUAH, OK

