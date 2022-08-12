Read full article on original website
wcsjnews.com
Oklahoma Man Accused of Possessing Stolen Vehicle
An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge in Will County. Isaac Loveall, 26, of Bokoshe, Oklahoma was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, a class two felony. Loveall was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department at the first entrance to the Des Plaines Fish and Wildlife area on New River Road on August 6th.
KTUL
4 corrections officers at State Penitentiary face charges after beating of inmate
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — At least four corrections officers at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester are facing felony charges. At this time, four corrections officers are facing felony charges after a surveillance video captured a shackled inmate being beaten in a medical facility by the officers. Charges have...
KOCO
Correctional officers at Oklahoma State Penitentiary face felony charges
MCALESTER, Okla. — Multiple correctional officers at the Oklahoma Penitentiary in McAlester are now facing felony charges themselves. Prosecutors said a lieutenant beat a shackled inmate and other officers tried to cover it up. The arrest warrant was issued Monday afternoon. It stated the correctional officers failed to report...
KOCO
Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school
MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
Oklahoma 9-year-old dies after UTV accident
Officials are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a 9-year-old Oklahoma boy.
KXII.com
Eufaula child dies after utility vehicle crash in Pittsburg Co.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said a Eufaula child died after a utility vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburg County. Troopers said a group of children from Eufaula was traveling in a 2021 Polaris UTV. They said the 13-year-old driver was headed northbound on Nitzel Road,...
4 Department Of Corrections Officers Face Felony Complaints After Allegedly Beating Inmate
Four Oklahoma Department of Corrections officers are facing felony complaints after they were allegedly seen beating an inmate in shackles. The incident was caught on surveillance tape. Dylan Aragon, Michael Boswell, William Graham and Richard Holloway are accused of beating the inmate at the state penitentiary in McAlester. The Oklahoma...
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
Polk Co. inmate leads deputies to shallow grave, skeletal remains
Skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave Monday after an inmate at the Polk County Detention Center led the sheriff’s deputies to the site.
Four adults, two juveniles arrested in Fort Smith burglary, shooting
Fort Smith police arrested five suspects on August 9 related to a burglary where shots were fired.
KATV
2 juveniles & 5 adults of Fort Smith arrested following home invasion Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fort Smith police were investigating a Tuesday residential burglary that resulted in two juveniles and three adults being arrested. Our news content partners at 40/29 News reported that officers responded to a burglary in progress where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Court.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
KTUL
Cherokee artists celebrated in annual homecoming art show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee artists, collectors, and community members gathered Friday to preview the 27th annual Homecoming Art Show and Sale. The show is on display through Sept. 10 in a dedicated gallery next to the Cherokee National Research Center in Tahlequah. “This is a special time for...
Drowning victim identified at Lake Eufaula
Officials say it all started when someone reported an abandoned boat in the water.
Dead woman found in Fort Smith identified
On July 20, Fort Smith police announced that a dead woman found in the city on July 14 has been identified.
