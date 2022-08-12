Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner
Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
Looks Like Ben Affleck And JLo Made A Decision On Whose Place To Move Into
Ben Affleck and his new wife JLo are taking another major plunge together after Vegas wedding.
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stilettos With Mini Skirt Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s Milestone Birthday: Photos
Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with sky-high heels! The new Mrs. Affleck, 53, was seen arriving at her Beverly Hills office rocking a tan jacket, along with a matching mini skirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with the look, along with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap. J Lo wore her hair down and soft around her shoulders as she exited a vehicle.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location
JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon
They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
Ben Affleck Goes Clean Shaven On Solo Outing Ahead Of 50th Birthday: Photo
Ben Affleck looked content during a recent sunny afternoon in Los Angeles. The actor, who turns 50 on Aug. 15, was photographed walking in a parking lot as he wore a light tan button-down shirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers. He also had a black backpack over one shoulder and held a can of Coke in one hand as he showed off a clean shaven appearance.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party
On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
Jennifer Lopez Gets Pretty in Pink Pussybow Top & 6-Inch Birthday Heels With Ben Affleck & Kids on Honeymoon Trip
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving. The “Halftime” star continued her chic summer style streak while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck today. The newlywed couple have been enjoying an eventful honeymoon in the City of Lights with their children. Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and her son Maximillian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck also came along for some fun. The group was spotted leaving the Micromania store in Paris. The world renowned pop icon was fashionably dressed for the...
Jennifer Garner Rocks Denim Romper In LA As Ben Affleck Finishes Honeymoon With J.Lo & Their Kids: Photo
Jennifer Garner, 50, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a super chic outfit on July 28. The mom of three ran errands in the Pacific Palisades wearing a green denim romper and a pair of purple sneakers. Jennifer tried to stay incognito by sporting a blue baseball cap and a pair of dark black sunglasses. She let her gorgeous brown hair down to reach past her shoulders.
Ben Affleck is selling his mansion for $30 million to continue building a new life with Jennifer Lopez
Suppose your dream is to move to Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles, California. In that case, you might be able to buy Ben Affleck’s mansion for $30 million. The 49-year-old actor listed the home he purchased in 2018 to continue building a...
Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
We Can't Believe What Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Is Saying About Her Marriage To Ben Affleck Now
It seems that everyone is elated to not only see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, but finally married—that is— apart from her first husband, personal trainer Ojani Noa. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Noa revealed how he really feels about Lopez’s fourth marriage, opened up about his past relationship with her, and attempted to predict what her future with Affleck might be like.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted Boarding A Private Jet With Kids Ahead Of His 50th Birthday
Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, appeared to be getting ready to celebrate the former’s upcoming 50th birthday in an unknown location as they boarded a private jet in Los Angeles, CA. The newlyweds wore casual clothes as they made their way on the aircraft with some of their kids. At one point, the actor, whose special day is on Aug. 15, seemed to help the singer up the steps as he put an arm out as she moved in closer to him.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom
After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Enjoys Weekend in Lake Tahoe as Ex Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez
While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were tying the knot,Jennifer Garner was enjoying a moment of tranquility. Garner spent the weekend in Lake Tahoe, California, according to posts on her Instagram Story. The 50-year-old actress took in the picturesque scenery during a high-flying paragliding adventure and snapped a smiling selfie while biking near the water.
Elle
How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez
More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
