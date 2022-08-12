ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stilettos With Mini Skirt Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s Milestone Birthday: Photos

Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with sky-high heels! The new Mrs. Affleck, 53, was seen arriving at her Beverly Hills office rocking a tan jacket, along with a matching mini skirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with the look, along with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap. J Lo wore her hair down and soft around her shoulders as she exited a vehicle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Gets Pretty in Pink Pussybow Top & 6-Inch Birthday Heels With Ben Affleck & Kids on Honeymoon Trip

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving. The “Halftime” star continued her chic summer style streak while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck today. The newlywed couple have been enjoying an eventful honeymoon in the City of Lights with their children. Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and her son Maximillian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck also came along for some fun. The group was spotted leaving the Micromania store in Paris. The world renowned pop icon was fashionably dressed for the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Rocks Denim Romper In LA As Ben Affleck Finishes Honeymoon With J.Lo & Their Kids: Photo

Jennifer Garner, 50, stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a super chic outfit on July 28. The mom of three ran errands in the Pacific Palisades wearing a green denim romper and a pair of purple sneakers. Jennifer tried to stay incognito by sporting a blue baseball cap and a pair of dark black sunglasses. She let her gorgeous brown hair down to reach past her shoulders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

We Can't Believe What Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Is Saying About Her Marriage To Ben Affleck Now

It seems that everyone is elated to not only see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, but finally married—that is— apart from her first husband, personal trainer Ojani Noa. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Noa revealed how he really feels about Lopez’s fourth marriage, opened up about his past relationship with her, and attempted to predict what her future with Affleck might be like.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spotted Boarding A Private Jet With Kids Ahead Of His 50th Birthday

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, appeared to be getting ready to celebrate the former’s upcoming 50th birthday in an unknown location as they boarded a private jet in Los Angeles, CA. The newlyweds wore casual clothes as they made their way on the aircraft with some of their kids. At one point, the actor, whose special day is on Aug. 15, seemed to help the singer up the steps as he put an arm out as she moved in closer to him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Weekend in Lake Tahoe as Ex Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were tying the knot,Jennifer Garner was enjoying a moment of tranquility. Garner spent the weekend in Lake Tahoe, California, according to posts on her Instagram Story. The 50-year-old actress took in the picturesque scenery during a high-flying paragliding adventure and snapped a smiling selfie while biking near the water.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
CELEBRITIES

