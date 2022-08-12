ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Capitals, Penguins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, add another name to the list of players the Vegas Golden Knights will be placing on LTIR. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals expect Nicklas Backstrom to miss the entire season. Will they add another player? The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for trade partners and teams...
STAR OF THE SHOW

Coronato dazzles with two big goals in round-robin win over Sweden. Group B belongs to Matt Coronato and the Americans. With a 3-2 win over Sweden to wrap up the round robin Sunday, the States finish the prelims with a perfect 5-0 record, and will now face the Czechs in Wednesday's World Junior quarterfinal.
Inside look at Colorado Avalanche

Bring in Georgiev as part of effort to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Colorado Avalanche. The Colorado Avalanche may still be celebrating last season's Stanley Cup championship, but...
DENVER, CO
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Yakov Trenin
Get To Know Your LA Kings Local Rink Alliance

Part 3: The Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Up next in our series diving deeper into our Local Rink Alliance, you can learn more about the Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Matt Dugan - Rink Assistant GM. Is there a program at your rink you'd like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Summer Spotlight: Johnny Gaudreau

One of the NHL's top scorers, the newest Blue Jacket brings a lot to the table. Birth date: Aug. 13, 1993 (turns 29 tomorrow) Stats: 82 GP, 40-75-115 (with Calgary) Contract: Signed through 2028-29 season (Seven years remaining before UFA status) One day, we might look back on July 13...
COLUMBUS, OH
CORONATO, USA DOWN AUSTRIA AT WORLD JUNIORS

The Flames prospect had a multi-point afternoon vs. the Austrians. Flames prospect Matt Coronato picked up another two points at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday, posting an assist and a goal in the USA's 7-0 win over Austria. The forward now has four points through three games...
