The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights: 4 Goaltenders to Target After Robin Lehner Injury
The Vegas Golden Knights were hit with some terrible news as starting goaltender Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-23 season due to needing hip surgery. He has had injury problems throughout his career, but as he gets older, it is getting even tougher to combat and continue to perform at a high level.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Trade for Coyotes Jakob Chychrun Makes Sense
When was the last time during an offseason where there’s been so much inactivity? Usually, for those of us who cover the Toronto Maple Leafs, something is happening. But for the last few weeks, barely anything. In fact, it seems as if the entire NHL has crept to a...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Othmann, Cuylle & More
On Aug. 9, 2022, the New York Rangers named a captain for the first time since 2018, the 28th in their storied history. Two of the Rangers’ top prospects are playing well together at the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Edmonton, AB, for Team Canada, while the Blueshirts signed a Calder Cup winner and more.
markerzone.com
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FANS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE TANK WELL
The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:
San Jose Sharks announce coaching staff for 2022-23 season
The San Jose Sharks announced their full coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, via a team release. In addition to the previously announced or reported hirings of David Quinn as head coach and Ryan Warsofsky as an assistant coach, the Sharks hired Scott Gordon as an assistant coach, Thomas Speer as their NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini as video coach.
Chicago Blackhawks re-sign Caleb Jones, Philipp Kurashev
The Chicago Blackhawks announced that they have official re-signed forward Philipp Kurashev and defenseman Caleb Jones each to one-year contracts. Jones’ contract is worth $1.35M, while Kurashev’s is worth $750K. Both players were currently RFAs. By re-signing the pair, Chicago has now re-signed all remaining RFAs on their books, concluding all of their remaining necessary offseason work at least.
markerzone.com
NAZEM KADRI WILL MAKE HISTORY DURING TIME WITH THE STANLEY CUP
Nazem Kadri has a polarizing history, but he is now a Stanley Cup champion. The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Yardbarker
Taylor Gauthier News
This Penguins goaltending prospect is coming out of a record-breaking season in the WHL. Taylor Gauthier joined a suddenly-crowded Penguins goaltending prospect pool when Pittsburgh picked him up during 2022 free agency. Pittsburgh Penguins News / The Hockey Writers / March 7. Penguins’ Frasca & Gauthier ELCs Continue Trend of...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Bruins GM on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Matt Dolloff of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Patrice Bergeron will play past this season. “That’s going to be Patrice’s decision ultimately....
NBC Sports
Where Sharks might trade Reimer, Hill with one goalie too many
Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. The Sharks have one goalie too...
NHL
Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovak Player of the Year
MONTREAL -- The accolades just keep coming for Juraj Slafkovsky. The top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was named Hockey Slovakia Player of the Year on Thursday at a ceremony in Bratislava. Slafkovsky claimed the Best Forward (Jozef Golonka Award) and Best Player Under 20 (Pavol Demitra Award) honors...
