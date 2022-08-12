The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO