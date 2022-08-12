Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Top center in NHL in 3 seasons debated
McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET on NHL Network. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best center in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
Hauser, Hughes Each Contribute Assists on Sunday | WJC BLOG
Both Devils prospects played in their final group stage games, and will face each other in the quarterfinals on Aug 17. Both Devils prospects were on the scoresheet with assists during Sunday's World Juniors group play. Up first was 2022 141st overall draft pick Petr Hauser and Czechia taking on Latvia.
San Jose Sharks announce coaching staff for 2022-23 season
The San Jose Sharks announced their full coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, via a team release. In addition to the previously announced or reported hirings of David Quinn as head coach and Ryan Warsofsky as an assistant coach, the Sharks hired Scott Gordon as an assistant coach, Thomas Speer as their NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini as video coach.
NHL
Afanasyev could seize opportunity to play for Predators this season
NASHVILLE -- Egor Afanasyev hopes to make his NHL debut and extend his stay with the Nashville Predators this season after the 21-year-old forward prospect was one of the final cuts before the start of last season. "I'm going to try to do everything I can to make the team,"...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Foerster prepared to make push for Flyers roster spot after injury
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Tyson Foerster's shoulder injury might have been the worst and best thing to happen to him last season. The Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect was out more than four months recovering from surgery for a dislocated shoulder, but the time away allowed the 20-year-old to work on other areas of his game.
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Sweden, stays undefeated
Latvia reaches quarterfinals for first time; Finland cruises past Slovakia. Sunday was the sixth day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 6 games. United States 3, Sweden 2 -- Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames) scored two goals, and the United...
NHL
Will the 2022-23 season be a breakthrough campaign for Thomas Harley?
For a 20-year-old defenseman, Harley had a marvelous season. He made his NHL regular season debut and played 34 games, averaging 13:41 in time on ice and accumulating a goal and three assists. He also played 27 games in the AHL and had 11 assists. Harley finished seventh on the...
NHL
WRANGLERS SIGN JOSH BROOK
The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed defenceman Josh Brook to a one-year AHL contract. Brook, a native of Roblin, Manitoba, has 106 games of AHL experience with six goals and 23 assists for 29 points. The 23-year-old has played all of his four AHL seasons with the Laval Rocket after being drafted by the Montreal Canadians in the second round (56th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Rangers prospect Cuylle capitalizing on opportunities in journey to NHL
GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The knowledge he gained by playing three months of professional hockey in 2021 carried Will Cuylle through one more successful run in junior hockey last season. The New York Rangers prospect is hoping the entire experience of the past two seasons, with Hartford in the American Hockey...
Yardbarker
Taylor Gauthier News
This Penguins goaltending prospect is coming out of a record-breaking season in the WHL. Taylor Gauthier joined a suddenly-crowded Penguins goaltending prospect pool when Pittsburgh picked him up during 2022 free agency. Pittsburgh Penguins News / The Hockey Writers / March 7. Penguins’ Frasca & Gauthier ELCs Continue Trend of...
NHL
Panarin following in Kovalev's path, trying to win Cup with Rangers
Forward has become friends in New York with 1994 Stanley Cup hero. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler offers his popular feature, "Then and Now," featuring former...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Bruins GM on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Matt Dolloff of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Patrice Bergeron will play past this season. “That’s going to be Patrice’s decision ultimately....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
USA Remain Undefeated After 7-0 Win Versus Austria | WJC BLOG
Hughes had an assist called back on an offside goal. Team USA remains undefeated at the 2022 World Junior Championship after their latest dominant victory. On Saturday afternoon, the US team defeated Austria with a 7-0 scoreline. In a very rare occasion, Devils prospect Luke Hughes was left off the...
NHL
Fantasy hockey draft strategy: first four rounds
Targets for each pick in early stages of standard pool; season preview podcasts. NHL.com provides fantasy hockey draft strategy for the first four rounds at each spot in a standard, non-keeper league for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
Get To Know Your LA Kings Local Rink Alliance
Part 3: The Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Up next in our series diving deeper into our Local Rink Alliance, you can learn more about the Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Matt Dugan - Rink Assistant GM. Is there a program at your rink you'd like...
NHL
RELEASE: C. Jones, Kurashev Sign One-Year Contract Extensions
Pair of restricted free agents set to return for 2022-23 season in Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team has agreed to terms on one-year contract extensions with defenseman Caleb Jones ($1,350,000 salary cap hit) and forward Philipp Kurashev (FIHL-ihp KUHR-uh-shehv; $750,000 salary cap hit) that each run through the 2022-23 season.
NHL
McTavish Ties Canadian Record with Four Goals in World Juniors Game
Ducks prospect Mason McTavish joined an exclusive Canadian club Thursday night in Edmonton, becoming just the seventh player in the country's history to score four goals in a single World Junior Championship game. McTavish, the third overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, finished with a game-high six points and...
NHL
Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovak Player of the Year
MONTREAL -- The accolades just keep coming for Juraj Slafkovsky. The top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was named Hockey Slovakia Player of the Year on Thursday at a ceremony in Bratislava. Slafkovsky claimed the Best Forward (Jozef Golonka Award) and Best Player Under 20 (Pavol Demitra Award) honors...
NHL
Seahawks player mimics Tanev's look from Kraken picture
Ghost-face headshots: They're not just for hockey anymore. Seatte Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas has gone with a direct homage to Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev for his 2022-23 NFL season picture. Dallas went with the raised-eyebrows look that made Tanev an internet sensation with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he...
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Dave Hakstol
Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol did not impress in the franchise's inaugural season.
Comments / 0