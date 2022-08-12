Read full article on original website
STAR OF THE SHOW
Coronato dazzles with two big goals in round-robin win over Sweden. Group B belongs to Matt Coronato and the Americans. With a 3-2 win over Sweden to wrap up the round robin Sunday, the States finish the prelims with a perfect 5-0 record, and will now face the Czechs in Wednesday's World Junior quarterfinal.
Three questions facing Colorado Avalanche
Second-line center, Georgiev's potential as starter among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Colorado Avalanche. [Avalanche 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Who...
Hauser, Hughes Each Contribute Assists on Sunday | WJC BLOG
Both Devils prospects played in their final group stage games, and will face each other in the quarterfinals on Aug 17. Both Devils prospects were on the scoresheet with assists during Sunday's World Juniors group play. Up first was 2022 141st overall draft pick Petr Hauser and Czechia taking on Latvia.
Carolina Hurricanes fantasy projections for 2022-23
Andersen NHL.com's third-ranked goalie; Aho coming off best points-per-game season. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Carolina Hurricanes. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Trouba, Othmann, Cuylle & More
On Aug. 9, 2022, the New York Rangers named a captain for the first time since 2018, the 28th in their storied history. Two of the Rangers’ top prospects are playing well together at the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Edmonton, AB, for Team Canada, while the Blueshirts signed a Calder Cup winner and more.
Top prospects for Colorado Avalanche
Meyers could crack NHL lineup; Olausson likely to spend season in AHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Colorado Avalanche, according to NHL.com. [Avalanche 32 in 32: Season preview...
San Jose Sharks announce coaching staff for 2022-23 season
The San Jose Sharks announced their full coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, via a team release. In addition to the previously announced or reported hirings of David Quinn as head coach and Ryan Warsofsky as an assistant coach, the Sharks hired Scott Gordon as an assistant coach, Thomas Speer as their NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini as video coach.
Afanasyev could seize opportunity to play for Predators this season
NASHVILLE -- Egor Afanasyev hopes to make his NHL debut and extend his stay with the Nashville Predators this season after the 21-year-old forward prospect was one of the final cuts before the start of last season. "I'm going to try to do everything I can to make the team,"...
Foerster prepared to make push for Flyers roster spot after injury
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Tyson Foerster's shoulder injury might have been the worst and best thing to happen to him last season. The Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect was out more than four months recovering from surgery for a dislocated shoulder, but the time away allowed the 20-year-old to work on other areas of his game.
World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Sweden, stays undefeated
Latvia reaches quarterfinals for first time; Finland cruises past Slovakia. Sunday was the sixth day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 6 games. United States 3, Sweden 2 -- Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames) scored two goals, and the United...
WRANGLERS SIGN JOSH BROOK
The Calgary Wranglers announced today that they have signed defenceman Josh Brook to a one-year AHL contract. Brook, a native of Roblin, Manitoba, has 106 games of AHL experience with six goals and 23 assists for 29 points. The 23-year-old has played all of his four AHL seasons with the Laval Rocket after being drafted by the Montreal Canadians in the second round (56th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.
NHL Top Players: Top 20 Centers
Winning important face-offs, leading rushes up the ice, and setting up teammates are the hallmarks of an elite center. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League right now, and they were revealed on Sunday in the first of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
markerzone.com
NAZEM KADRI WILL MAKE HISTORY DURING TIME WITH THE STANLEY CUP
Nazem Kadri has a polarizing history, but he is now a Stanley Cup champion. The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Panarin following in Kovalev's path, trying to win Cup with Rangers
Forward has become friends in New York with 1994 Stanley Cup hero. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler offers his popular feature, "Then and Now," featuring former...
USA Remain Undefeated After 7-0 Win Versus Austria | WJC BLOG
Hughes had an assist called back on an offside goal. Team USA remains undefeated at the 2022 World Junior Championship after their latest dominant victory. On Saturday afternoon, the US team defeated Austria with a 7-0 scoreline. In a very rare occasion, Devils prospect Luke Hughes was left off the...
Get To Know Your LA Kings Local Rink Alliance
Part 3: The Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Up next in our series diving deeper into our Local Rink Alliance, you can learn more about the Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Matt Dugan - Rink Assistant GM. Is there a program at your rink you'd like...
RELEASE: C. Jones, Kurashev Sign One-Year Contract Extensions
Pair of restricted free agents set to return for 2022-23 season in Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team has agreed to terms on one-year contract extensions with defenseman Caleb Jones ($1,350,000 salary cap hit) and forward Philipp Kurashev (FIHL-ihp KUHR-uh-shehv; $750,000 salary cap hit) that each run through the 2022-23 season.
Red Wings prospects at 2022 World Junior Championship: Aug. 9-11 recap
DETROIT --The Detroit Red Wings' exciting young talent is on full display at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship. Nine Red Wings prospects, the most among NHL teams, are representing their respective countries in the 10-team event, which runs through Aug. 20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Summer Spotlight: Johnny Gaudreau
One of the NHL's top scorers, the newest Blue Jacket brings a lot to the table. Birth date: Aug. 13, 1993 (turns 29 tomorrow) Stats: 82 GP, 40-75-115 (with Calgary) Contract: Signed through 2028-29 season (Seven years remaining before UFA status) One day, we might look back on July 13...
McTavish Ties Canadian Record with Four Goals in World Juniors Game
Ducks prospect Mason McTavish joined an exclusive Canadian club Thursday night in Edmonton, becoming just the seventh player in the country's history to score four goals in a single World Junior Championship game. McTavish, the third overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, finished with a game-high six points and...
