COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Estonia’s government said Tuesday it has decided to remove a Soviet-era monument from public space in an eastern border town sitting in the Baltic country’s Russian-speaking part, with the prime minister saying the reason for the dismantling is that it represents a risk for public order. “No one wants to see our militant and hostile neighbor foment tensions in our home,” Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said, adding the move came following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We will not afford Russia the opportunity to use the past to disturb the peace in Estonia.” Kallas said they didn’t want to give Russia the opportunity of “tearing open old wounds.” Outside Narva — Estonia’s third largest town with a large Russian speaking population — a replica of a T-34 tank with a red Soviet star sits atop a monument commemorating the Soviet soldiers who died freeing Estonia from Nazi Germany during World War II.

POLITICS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO