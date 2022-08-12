ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Mar-a-Lago footage subpoenaed by DoJ sparks speculation Trump may still have some classified documents

Surveillance video subpoenaed by the Department of Justice has raised concerns that Donald Trump may still have some classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.Investigators from the DOJ subpoenaed video from a 60-day period “including views from outside the storage room”, reported The New York Times.“According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room,” reported Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush for the newspaper.“That activity prompted concern among investigators about the handling of the material.”The Times says...
The House's Intelligence and Oversight committees are so far the only panels to suggest they would probe Donald Trump's possible possession of classified docs.

With today's release of the search warrant, others may follow suit. What's happening: The House Intelligence Committee is suggesting former President Donald Trump's reported possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property may be the subject of oversight by the panel. A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of a search warrant and receipt from the search of the property amid news the former president is under investigation for a potential violation of the Espionage Act.
Estonia removes Soviet-era monument, citing public order

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Estonia’s government said Tuesday it has decided to remove a Soviet-era monument from public space in an eastern border town sitting in the Baltic country’s Russian-speaking part, with the prime minister saying the reason for the dismantling is that it represents a risk for public order. “No one wants to see our militant and hostile neighbor foment tensions in our home,” Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said, adding the move came following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We will not afford Russia the opportunity to use the past to disturb the peace in Estonia.” Kallas said they didn’t want to give Russia the opportunity of “tearing open old wounds.” Outside Narva — Estonia’s third largest town with a large Russian speaking population — a replica of a T-34 tank with a red Soviet star sits atop a monument commemorating the Soviet soldiers who died freeing Estonia from Nazi Germany during World War II.
