Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Trump's initially 'upbeat' mood about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid turned dark when GOP support began to wane, report says
Trump was initially "upbeat" about the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid as he believed it would benefit him, per The Washington Post. GOP support began to wane following reports that Trump might have taken classified documents about nuclear weapons. In response, Trump's formerly buoyant mood has at times turned dark, the report...
John Bolton says Trump's claim he declassified documents before taking them to Mar-a-Lago is 'almost certainly a lie'
Trump claimed he had declassified classified documents that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago. John Bolton told The New York Times he believes the former president is lying. "I was never briefed on any such order, procedure, policy when I came in," he told the Times. Former President Donald Trump's claim...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Former CIA director says Trump allies' claim that he could instantly declassify documents is 'pretty much BS'
A Trump ally had told Fox News that a president "can literally stand over a set of documents and say 'these are now declassified.'"
Putin blasts US ‘hegemony,’ predicts end to ‘unipolar’ world
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of trying to encourage extended hostilities in Ukraine as part of what he described Tuesday as Washington’s alleged efforts to maintain its global hegemony. Addressing a security conference attended by military officials from Africa,, Asia and Latin...
Mar-a-Lago footage subpoenaed by DoJ sparks speculation Trump may still have some classified documents
Surveillance video subpoenaed by the Department of Justice has raised concerns that Donald Trump may still have some classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.Investigators from the DOJ subpoenaed video from a 60-day period “including views from outside the storage room”, reported The New York Times.“According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room,” reported Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush for the newspaper.“That activity prompted concern among investigators about the handling of the material.”The Times says...
POLITICO
The House's Intelligence and Oversight committees are so far the only panels to suggest they would probe Donald Trump's possible possession of classified docs.
With today's release of the search warrant, others may follow suit. What's happening: The House Intelligence Committee is suggesting former President Donald Trump's reported possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property may be the subject of oversight by the panel. A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of a search warrant and receipt from the search of the property amid news the former president is under investigation for a potential violation of the Espionage Act.
Estonia removes Soviet-era monument, citing public order
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Estonia’s government said Tuesday it has decided to remove a Soviet-era monument from public space in an eastern border town sitting in the Baltic country’s Russian-speaking part, with the prime minister saying the reason for the dismantling is that it represents a risk for public order. “No one wants to see our militant and hostile neighbor foment tensions in our home,” Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said, adding the move came following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We will not afford Russia the opportunity to use the past to disturb the peace in Estonia.” Kallas said they didn’t want to give Russia the opportunity of “tearing open old wounds.” Outside Narva — Estonia’s third largest town with a large Russian speaking population — a replica of a T-34 tank with a red Soviet star sits atop a monument commemorating the Soviet soldiers who died freeing Estonia from Nazi Germany during World War II.
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin accuses US of trying to ‘drag out’ conflict in Ukraine; Moscow imposes conditions on nuclear plant visit – live
Follow all the latest developments in Ukraine
