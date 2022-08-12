Read full article on original website
Lower humidity filters in for Friday and this weekend
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — After all that heat we've gone through in recent weeks, it will be so nice to feel more comfortable air. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Thanks to a cold front moving through, dew points have been falling and will settle in...
'Tito's & Treats at the Trap' benefits Warwick's homeless animals
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — An East Greenwich bar traded drinks for donations to help local animals in need on Sunday. General Manager of The Trap, David Del Rossi, said he wanted to involve Tito's Handmade Vodka in a charitable event for pets. "We were looking for an event...
WaterFire uplifts and celebrates communities of color
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence-based non-profit Papitto Opportunity Connection sponsored WaterFire for the second year in a row, celebrating and uplifting communities of color. Trustee John Tarantino spoke at the WaterFire event. "We are truly a beautiful state when we are together as a community, all different creeds, all...
Scarborough South Beach to close for swimming on weekdays through Labor Day
NARAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Scarborough South State Beach in Narragansett will be closed to swimming on weekdays starting Monday, the state Department of Environmental Management said. The beach will be open with lifeguards on weekends through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. The department said the beach has closed its...
Part of Tiverton's dog park closes due to active bee hive
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Part of Tiverton's dog park closed on Sunday due to an active bee hive in the ground. The Raymond F. Jones Memorial Dog Park announced on social media that the large dog side was temporarily closed as professionals handled the hive. Dog owners were welcome...
Fire crews battle 2.75 acre brush fire in Charlestown
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire on Sunday morning on the Charlestown/Hopkinton line. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management official Jay Wegimont confirmed the fire was on state property at Burlingame State Park. As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the fire had burned...
'Sounds of Korea' in Providence celebrates nation's independence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Live performances of traditional Korean music brought the sounds of the nation to the Bishop McVinney Auditorium in Providence on Sunday. Gov. Dan McKee and Sen. Jack Reed attended and spoke on the importance of freedom and culture in the community. The concert honored the...
Woman gets married at historic carousel after helping to restore it
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A local couple got married at the historic Crescent Park Looff Carousel in East Providence on Sunday morning. Mike and Janet Adams celebrated their day riding the horses with their children and grandchildren. Janet told NBC 10 News she helped to restore the carousel,...
Bishop's 4th Street Diner closes after over 50 years in business
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A popular Newport diner closed its doors on Sunday after a back-and-forth battle with the owner of the land. The historic Bishop's 4th Street Diner will be expanded and turned into a gas station and market. Lines were out the door on its last day...
African Summer Bash in Providence celebrates various cultures
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A non-profit organization celebrated various cultures during the African Summer Bash in Providence on Saturday. Oasis International Executive Director Muraina Akinfolarin, who also goes by Morris, made sure everything was set for the 29 annual African Summer Bash at Richardson Park. "We're here today to...
Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
Providence man heartbroken after mother's urn is stolen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is heartbroken after an urn for his recently deceased mom was stolen. It was probably another porch thief, but this one took something very important. Denis G. Biron said it happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 4 p.m. on Wendell Street. "The...
State leaders break ground on Tidewater Landing project
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket. “What a wonderful day for Rhode Island, Pawtucket, for the sport of soccer and the United Soccer League," said Brett Johnson, founder of Fortuitous Partners. Shovels went into the dirt...
Fall River mayor recognizes EMT for heroic actions while off-duty
(WJAR) — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan honored an EMT for his potentially life-saving rescue at a crash in Westport in July. The mayor recognized Luke Farrell on Friday, an EMT for the Fall River Fire Department’s EMS Division for attempting to help a motorcyclist involved in a crash on I-195 while off-duty.
Police: Pawtucket man, 82, found safe after being missing
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Pawtucket police said Hok Ting Ho was found safe on Sunday night. Pawtucket police said Sunday that they are looking for a missing elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hok Ting Ho was last contacted at 1 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue,...
Mmm! Napolitano's brings New York-style pizza to Rhode Island
Mario doesn’t have to travel to New York to enjoy some Brooklyn pizza. He speaks with the owner of Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza with locations in Cranston and Federal Hill in Providence. Mmm! A Food Podcast is available from Amazon, Apple, Google, Spotify and other providers.
Providence highway crash kills motorcyclist
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — State police said a motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence on Saturday. Police responded to the southbound lane north of Thurbers Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash. Officials said the man lost control while traveling in the...
Providence unveils new ground mural by local artist
(WJAR) — The City of Providence unveiled a new ground mural on Friday. The colorful creation is at the intersection of Daboll street and Public street. Local artist Rene Gómez is the talent behind the new creation. Mayor Jorge Elorza and others held a ribbon cutting to celebrate...
Car crashes into Warwick Catholic school property
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said a car crashed into a church on the property of St. Rose of Lima School on Brentwood Avenue. The city's police and fire departments responded to the single-car crash just after 9 p.m. on Sunday night. Neighbors told an NBC 10 News...
Cranston crash sends car through fence, down embankment
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car crashed through a fence and landed in an embankment in Cranston on Saturday night. State police said the car went off the side of Route 96 southbound and crashed near Doric Avenue. Two people in the car suffered minor injuries, officials said. The...
