Tiverton, RI

Turnto10.com

Lower humidity filters in for Friday and this weekend

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — After all that heat we've gone through in recent weeks, it will be so nice to feel more comfortable air. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Thanks to a cold front moving through, dew points have been falling and will settle in...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

WaterFire uplifts and celebrates communities of color

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence-based non-profit Papitto Opportunity Connection sponsored WaterFire for the second year in a row, celebrating and uplifting communities of color. Trustee John Tarantino spoke at the WaterFire event. "We are truly a beautiful state when we are together as a community, all different creeds, all...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Tiverton, RI
Business
City
Tiverton, RI
Turnto10.com

Part of Tiverton's dog park closes due to active bee hive

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Part of Tiverton's dog park closed on Sunday due to an active bee hive in the ground. The Raymond F. Jones Memorial Dog Park announced on social media that the large dog side was temporarily closed as professionals handled the hive. Dog owners were welcome...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire crews battle 2.75 acre brush fire in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire on Sunday morning on the Charlestown/Hopkinton line. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management official Jay Wegimont confirmed the fire was on state property at Burlingame State Park. As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the fire had burned...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

'Sounds of Korea' in Providence celebrates nation's independence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Live performances of traditional Korean music brought the sounds of the nation to the Bishop McVinney Auditorium in Providence on Sunday. Gov. Dan McKee and Sen. Jack Reed attended and spoke on the importance of freedom and culture in the community. The concert honored the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bishop's 4th Street Diner closes after over 50 years in business

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A popular Newport diner closed its doors on Sunday after a back-and-forth battle with the owner of the land. The historic Bishop's 4th Street Diner will be expanded and turned into a gas station and market. Lines were out the door on its last day...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

African Summer Bash in Providence celebrates various cultures

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A non-profit organization celebrated various cultures during the African Summer Bash in Providence on Saturday. Oasis International Executive Director Muraina Akinfolarin, who also goes by Morris, made sure everything was set for the 29 annual African Summer Bash at Richardson Park. "We're here today to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire

(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence man heartbroken after mother's urn is stolen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is heartbroken after an urn for his recently deceased mom was stolen. It was probably another porch thief, but this one took something very important. Denis G. Biron said it happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 4 p.m. on Wendell Street. "The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

State leaders break ground on Tidewater Landing project

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island leaders on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket. “What a wonderful day for Rhode Island, Pawtucket, for the sport of soccer and the United Soccer League," said Brett Johnson, founder of Fortuitous Partners. Shovels went into the dirt...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Fall River mayor recognizes EMT for heroic actions while off-duty

(WJAR) — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan honored an EMT for his potentially life-saving rescue at a crash in Westport in July. The mayor recognized Luke Farrell on Friday, an EMT for the Fall River Fire Department’s EMS Division for attempting to help a motorcyclist involved in a crash on I-195 while off-duty.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Pawtucket man, 82, found safe after being missing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Pawtucket police said Hok Ting Ho was found safe on Sunday night. Pawtucket police said Sunday that they are looking for a missing elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hok Ting Ho was last contacted at 1 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Mmm! Napolitano's brings New York-style pizza to Rhode Island

Mario doesn’t have to travel to New York to enjoy some Brooklyn pizza. He speaks with the owner of Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza with locations in Cranston and Federal Hill in Providence. Mmm! A Food Podcast is available from Amazon, Apple, Google, Spotify and other providers.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence highway crash kills motorcyclist

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — State police said a motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence on Saturday. Police responded to the southbound lane north of Thurbers Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash. Officials said the man lost control while traveling in the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence unveils new ground mural by local artist

(WJAR) — The City of Providence unveiled a new ground mural on Friday. The colorful creation is at the intersection of Daboll street and Public street. Local artist Rene Gómez is the talent behind the new creation. Mayor Jorge Elorza and others held a ribbon cutting to celebrate...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into Warwick Catholic school property

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said a car crashed into a church on the property of St. Rose of Lima School on Brentwood Avenue. The city's police and fire departments responded to the single-car crash just after 9 p.m. on Sunday night. Neighbors told an NBC 10 News...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston crash sends car through fence, down embankment

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car crashed through a fence and landed in an embankment in Cranston on Saturday night. State police said the car went off the side of Route 96 southbound and crashed near Doric Avenue. Two people in the car suffered minor injuries, officials said. The...
CRANSTON, RI

