Eric Adams Parties With KRS-One In Honor Of Hip-Hop's 49th Anniversary
It seems like New York mayor Eric Adams can't say no to a party. The man is constantly spotted at the Big Apple's biggest events, and has dubbed himself New York's first "hip-hop mayor." Mayor Adams attempted to further solidify this moniker on Thursday night, where he was seen rubbing...
Empire City Casino hosts first summer concert following pandemic hiatus
Grammy winning rhythm and blues band the Commodores took to the stage to much of delight of fans who attended the outdoor show.
New York’s first queer food festival is this weekend!
New York has no shortage of incredible food events, but one food festival is about to make waves. Queer Cafeteria, billed as NYC’s First LGBTQ+ Food Festival, will take place in Queens on Saturday, August 13. Led by Dave’s Lesbian Bar, the monthly Astoria pop-up queer bar, in partnership...
The live music in Tompkins Square Park tomorrow (Saturday!)
A good lineup of bands tomorrow (Saturday!) afternoon in Tompkins Square Park... with Claudi from Pinc Louds headling a slate that includes InCircles and Jade Tourniquet ... plus Datapool and Two-Man Giant Squid. Show times listed from 1:45 to 6.
Open Streets in Park Slope gives Brooklyn nabe a small-town feel, celebrates its 100th day
Park Slope’s Open Streets program is celebrating its 100th day — and residents and merchants want the road-closure arrangement to live forever. Despite the obstacles of closing off 17 blocks of prime real estate to most traffic on a weekend, the business district in Park Slope calls it a win.
[VIDEO] This Company Gives New York City Restaurants the Freshest Fish Possible
F Rozzo and Sons is a 4th generation mom-and-pop fish wholesaler in Chelsea dating back to 1900. In this video from Potluck Video, watch as we hear from the shop's owners about how they get the freshest fish possible to New York City restaurants and hotshot chefs. F Rozzo &...
Percy Sutton Harlem 5K takes place
Runners took to the streets of Harlem Saturday for the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K. “This year being over 5,000 participants, it’s great to be back in Harlem. Great to have the community out here again,” said Ted Mettelus, race director for the TCS New York City Marathon. The...
‘He spoke to our hearts’ – Dr. Al Vann’s life celebrated at Boys and Girls High School in Bed-Stuy
Vann grew up in Brooklyn and had a teaching background before getting involved in politics. His supporters say he made it his life’s mission to give back to his community.
Co-op City residents remember late cab driver as beloved, active community member
It was a somber mood at the home of 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah as family and community members stopped by to pay their respects.
This Black Female Entrepreneur Opened One Of Brooklyn’s Hottest Restaurants During The Height Of The Pandemic — Here’s How She Did It
Ria Graham is a hospitality veteran who has been able to use her years of experience in the hospitality industry to create one of the hottest new restaurants in New York. Boy meets girl. They fall in love and get married. Boy and girl build a restaurant empire — and the rest is history.
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen New York and Sesame Place in Philadelphia. Breana Ramsey claims her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew were ignored by characters at Legoland in Goshen who instead chose to interact with white children nearby. She posted an Instagram video of the incident on June 14.
Bed-Stuy block party honors legacy left by Dr. Albert Vann
Brooklyn residents came together for a block party in front of the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation in a second day of commemoration for the late Dr. Albert Vann.
Man critical after tree branch falls on his head while sitting on park bench in Brooklyn
It happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday as the man was sitting on a park bench at Reinaldo Salgado in Bed-Stuy.
Street named after legendary former FOX 5 anchor Bill McCreary
NEW YORK - Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary was honored Saturday when a street in Queens was named after him. An unveiling ceremony for "Bill McCreary Way" took place at 219th Street and 120th Avenue in Cambria Heights. "But if you wanted to get the authentic news, you turned...
DIB Development Group Acquires Sunset Park Industrial Building For $19.9 Million
DIB Development Group (DDG), a NYC-based international real estate group, has acquired a four-story commercial and industrial building at 5714 1st Avenue located in the neighborhood of Sunset Park, Brooklyn for $19.9 million. The property consists of a mix of industrial and commercial tenants within approximately 100,000 sq. ft., over...
This iconic Los Angeles hot chicken chain is opening its first-ever NYC outpost
New York is finally getting a very good Nashville hot chicken spot, courtesy of Los Angeles-born Dave's Hot Chicken, set to debut in midtown Manhattan at 944 8th Avenue by 56th Street on August 19. For the uninitiated, Nashville hot chicken is, well, hot chicken with a kick: a ton...
Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship
Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.
Trader Joe’s Wine Shop in Union Square abruptly closes after 15 years
Trader Joe's Wine Shop in Union Square. A note found taped to the store Thursday said it's "now time for us to explore another location." Customers were left wondering what happened, with only a note taped to the front of the store that explained the closure. [ more › ]
How New York Ruined Its Summer Vacation
Every May to September, wealthy New Yorkers who may or may not have done financial crimes flee the city to beach enclaves up and down the East Coast. Normally the moats filled with alligators are enough to keep people feeling relaxed in their second and third homes, but this summer, all is not fine in vacation town. Here, a tour through the various complaints registered by the part-time residents and full-time locals of some of the country’s most expensive Zip Codes.
Viral TikTok Shows 6-Foot-Wide NYC Studio Renting for $2,595
The expression "living in a shoebox" might not be an exaggeration in this case. A video tour that went viral on TikTok shows a NYC studio featuring what is described as a "full kitchen" and a "full mirrored bathroom." Located in Midtown's East 35th Street, it goes for $2,595 a month, which (sadly) may not be a bad deal considering the recent rent spikes in the city.
