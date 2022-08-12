Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
WJCL
Umbrella needed today and tracking lower humidity this weekend
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be isolated showers this morning with rain becoming likely this afternoon into the evening. A cold front will slowly move through the area tonight. The front will give us a good chance for rain after 3 pm through the evening. Rain could be heavy at...
WJCL
Rare air...August cold front to bring some relief from heat and humidity
A rare August cold front will dip south of coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry this weekend. As the front pushes south it will take rain chances with it and also deliver a less humid airmass. The lower humidity is expected to arrive Saturday night leading to a 'pleasant' and suntastic...
live5news.com
Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for 2 Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for two Lowcountry counties Saturday night. Charleston and coastal Colleton counties are under the advisory until midnight. “Up to a one-half foot of inundation above the ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways,” The National Weather...
WJCL
Wood chip fire causes heavy smoke along Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Fire officials have put out a wood chip fire at an industrial facility along the Savannah River. The fire, which officials say started at 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive, caused large plumes of black smoke to be seen for miles. It started around 7:00...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
WTGS
I-95 in Jasper Co. impacted by 'large scale traffic collision'
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Drivers should avoid I-95 outside of Hardeeville. City officials say that the area of I-95 near the 2-mile marker north and southbound may be closed due to the South Carolina Highway Patrol actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel. Jasper...
WTGS
Construction workers damage gas line near corner of Eisenhower and Sallie Mood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Construction workers damaged a large gas line while working near the corner of Eisenhower Drive and Sallie Mood Drive Friday afternoon, according to Savannah Fire Department. The Savannah Fire Department advises people to avoid the area until gas company crews are able to take care...
Your guide to Skidaway Island State Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Spanning 588 acres with four main trails to traverse, Skidaway Island State Park is the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a little bit of fun on your own or with the family. Here’s a simple guide to the park for your next trip. Where is it? Skidaway Island […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Malini aka Squishy! Little Squishy is a current foster dog who suffers Bell’s Palsy but that is just one thing that makes her so unique! She is an extremely sweet and approachable dog who will give endless an amount of kisses in return for belly rubs.
WJCL
Georgia Southern Fan Fest
STATESBORO, Ga. — Statesboro, Georgia - The Georgia Southern Eagles hosted their annual fan fest at Paulson Stadium Saturday night. The media was unable to film the practice. However we were able to catch up with Coach Clay Helton afterwards. "After nine practices to be where we were," says...
WJCL
Investigation underway after vacant Savannah home catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a vacant home in Savannah caught fire on Sunday. It happened at Skidaway Road and 37th Street. No one was physically hurt. This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Here's how Forsyth Park celebrated National Farmers Market Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Saturday marked the last day of National Farmers Market Week and the Forsyth Park Farmers Market celebrated in a special way. Lew Pettes, Program Director for the Forsyth Park Farmers Market said, "The theme of this years' National Farmers Market Week is 'Farmers markets don't just happen.' So we've been giving a lot of visibility to the less visible components to the Forsyth Farmers Market like our sponsors, our donors, our customers, our board, our staff, all the volunteers that come out here and of course the vendors that come out here every Saturday as well."
SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022
In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
‘They were ready to explode’: Magnet fishers find military rockets in Georgia river
FORT STEWART, Ga. — A pair of YouTubers known for their incredible magnet fishing catches found a bag full of military equipment and active rockets in a Georgia river but are also facing fines. According to WSB-TV, Matt Jackson and Bryce Nachtwey travel around the country, throwing magnets into...
WJCL
Neighbor, longtime customer reacts to destructive fire at beloved Chatham County restaurant
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A landmark restaurant in Chatham County went up in flames on Thursday. The fire started just after midnight at Pearl's Saltwater Grille. Kim Scott lives down the road from the waterfront restaurant. She told WJCL she had been going to the seafood spot since she was a child.
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
wtoc.com
One southbound lane of I-95 and all northbound lanes near 2 mile marker blocked after crash
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-95 near 2 mile marker are blocked off following a crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol are actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel, officials say. Jasper Fire and EMS, Hardeeville Fire and...
WJCL
Police: One man shot in downtown Savannah, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man seriously injured. Authorities said it happened on the 300 block of Williamson Street at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. That's not far from City Hall. Police said the victim was taken to a...
wtoc.com
Man seriously injured after overnight shooting near Savannah’s Bay St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has suffered serious injuries after a shooting early this morning. Police say it happened on the 300 block of Williamson street, just off of West Bay St. The victim was taken to the hospital and there is no word of his condition at this time.
Comments / 0