SAVANNAH, Ga. — Saturday marked the last day of National Farmers Market Week and the Forsyth Park Farmers Market celebrated in a special way. Lew Pettes, Program Director for the Forsyth Park Farmers Market said, "The theme of this years' National Farmers Market Week is 'Farmers markets don't just happen.' So we've been giving a lot of visibility to the less visible components to the Forsyth Farmers Market like our sponsors, our donors, our customers, our board, our staff, all the volunteers that come out here and of course the vendors that come out here every Saturday as well."

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO