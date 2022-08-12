ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson, GA

Grayson, Georgia's No. 1 team is ready to get going

By David Friedlander
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g47HN_0hEE7Slm00

DULUTH, GEORGIA – Given the level of success the Grayson football program has been accustomed to for more than a decade, last year's four-loss campaign might seem, on the surface, to have been a down season.

Of course, the fact the Rams still won 10 games and made the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Collins Hill, despite their youth and injuries, belies that thought somewhat.

However, head coach Adam Carter and the Rams are looking for all the pitfalls and obstacles they had to go through and overcome in 2021 to make them an even stronger state contender this fall, even as loaded as Class AAAAAAA appears to be statewide.

“I think last year was the culmination of a lot of stuff,” Carter said. “The 2020 (senior) class of 38 (players) and a senior class of 14 (last year). When you play a lot of young kids and don't have a big senior class to take control at times, we struggled at times.

“I'll be honest, if we win the opener last year, I don't think anybody says that it was a down year. I mean, it was still a down year in our mind because you don't finish in the last game of the season. But if we're sitting at 11-3, and I don't know what the conversation is.

“I am excited about this group. I do think that we have our own struggles ahead of us with this group. We're still from an academic standpoint and a year standpoint a bunch of sophomores and juniors. We've got five starters on defense that are seniors and I think we've got five on offense that are seniors. We'll be relatively young, but still experienced, I guess. … These kids did play a bunch of football and we are excited about it.”

While Carter's optimism is still somewhat cautious, observers from around the state are a little bit more bullish on Grayson for 2022.

That includes SBLive Sports, which ranked the Rams atop it's 2022 preseason Power 25 for Georgia , even ahead of other state, and Gwinnett County, powers like Buford, Mill Creek and Collins Hill.

A big reason for those high expectations is that so many of the players responsible for last year's state semifinal run, including all those youngsters who were thrown into the fire, are back with an extra year's worth of physical and emotional maturity.

That includes one player who was less heralded, but who arguably had the biggest impact on Grayson's run a year ago – at least, on the offensive side.

After assuming the starting quarterback job about midway through last year, senior Rayne Fry slowly, but surely began to find his comfort level and confidence under center.

That development allowed four-star prospect JoJo Stone Jr., who posted a team-best 1,229 yards of total offense and nine combined touchdowns and is already committed to LSU as a junior, to move back to his natural position at running back.

“I feel like it helped a lot with my coaches and teammates giving me confidence,” Rayne said during Gwinnett County's Media Day event last month at Duluth High School. “It's paid off helping me get ready to play… My teammates and coaches helped out a lot with that.”

Add in the return of senior Joseph Taylor Jr. (200-1,021, 12 TD rushing), who, like Stone, will be moved around different spots to best utilize his athletic talents, as well as other talented skill players like juniors Kylan Fox at tight end and Mason Humphrey at receiver and senior receiver Caden High, and the Grayson offense will feature plenty of potential firepower this fall.

In addition, the Rams return several experienced players across the line, including seniors Hadine Diaby and Marlon Corey and junior Waltclaire Flynn.

Defensively, Grayson also returns many key pieces from last year, many of whom were thrown into action perhaps earlier than planned due to some injuries to original starters.

That experience helped the unit develop, which may come in handy, since a few players expected to be in the starting lineup have also been hobbled during the preseason.

However, Carter is optimistic that many of those players will soon be back in the rotation to give the defense a chance to pick up where they left off a year ago.

“I thought we had a chance to be pretty good on defense with what we had coming back,” Carter said. “We've had a couple that have left our program in the secondary, and we've had a couple in the secondary that have been banged up the last couple weeks in practice. So we're playing some guys now that don't have as much experience. So defensively, we're not where we need to be. The goal is to get the offense a step ahead of (the defense) right now and kind of take control until we catch up.”

The good news is that even with a few starters' status a bit up in the air heading into the season opener against Marietta in the Corky Kell Classic next Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Rams should roll out a lineup that includes just one player – freshman Tyler Atkinson – who did not see action during last year's Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.

Included in that group is some big-time talent, led by three-star Tennessee-committed senior linebacker Jalen Smith (team-best 173 combined tackles and assists, 14½ TFL, 10 sacks, 13 QB hurries), four-star LSU-bound senior safety Michael Daugherty (91 tackles, 15½ TFL, 4 sacks, 7 QB hurries, 6 PBUs) and junior safety Myles Woods (46 tackles, 2 INTs, 7 PBUs, 2 fumble recoveries).

In addition, the Rams add transfer, and three-star Georgia State-committed linebacker/edge rusher, Ravon Johnson (23 tackles, 11 TFL, 7 sacks last year at Meadowcreek).

“We have a lot of key pieces on defense coming back,” Smith said. “We didn't lose very many starters, and we helped the offense as much as we could. Even when they struggled, we tried to boost their morale during the game.

“Carrying over into this year, I feel like we're where we used to be. I see a lot of similarities (with Grayson's 2020 state championship team). … We've got a bigger D-line this year, … and physical, as well. Our linebacker play is similar.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Myles Graham, 4-star 2024 LB from Atlanta, reveals SEC commitment

Myles Graham is a 4-star linebacker in the 2024 recruiting class. He is an Atlanta native, playing for Woodward Academy. But, he’s spurning the Peach State to head south for his college football career in 2024 and beyond. As you can see below, the 6-1, 212-pound linebacker announced on...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marietta, GA
Grayson, GA
Sports
Grayson, GA
Football
City
Duluth, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
City
Grayson, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aaron Murray weighs in on Georgia-Florida rivalry location debate

The rivalry between Georgia and Florida is one of the most fun to watch in college football, but several are split on the site in which it should be played. Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray recently chimed into the conversation with his opinion, saying the he believes the neutral game site is better than having a home-and-home at one of the team’s stadiums. The game has been played at a neutral site since 1933 outside of one home-and-home in 1994 and 1995.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia QB takeaways from Scrimmage One sends Kirby Smart to film room

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was uncharacteristically reserved when asked to asses Georgia quarterback play following Scrimmage One on Saturday. Sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett has the reigns of what appears to be a powerful offense, a deep, strong offensive line in front of him, and future NFL players around him at the skill positions.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Smith
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
tornadopix.com

Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta

Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
ATLANTA, GA
WMBB

Georgia man arrested in Bay County high speed chase

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 on Sunday. The chase happened Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Aaaaaaa
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Atlanta to New Orleans

Whether you love fast cars, soulful music, hearty food and the history of the Civil Rights Movement, or instead prefer stunning coastal views and fabulous beaches, there will be plenty of memories made on this laid-back road trip from Atlanta to the ever-buzzing New Orleans. The 680-mile road trip from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

Smith's Olde Bar

Cost: $20-$25 [click here for more]. Wednesday August 17, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/17/2022 8:00 PM. Monday August 22, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/22/2022 8:00 PM. Thursday August 25, 2022 09:00 PM EDT 08/25/2022 9:00 PM. Alt-rock with The pauses / Five Eight / World Is Watching. Cost: $10-$16 [click...
ATLANTA, GA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy