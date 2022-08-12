Grayson, Georgia's No. 1 team is ready to get going

DULUTH, GEORGIA – Given the level of success the Grayson football program has been accustomed to for more than a decade, last year's four-loss campaign might seem, on the surface, to have been a down season.

Of course, the fact the Rams still won 10 games and made the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Collins Hill, despite their youth and injuries, belies that thought somewhat.

However, head coach Adam Carter and the Rams are looking for all the pitfalls and obstacles they had to go through and overcome in 2021 to make them an even stronger state contender this fall, even as loaded as Class AAAAAAA appears to be statewide.

“I think last year was the culmination of a lot of stuff,” Carter said. “The 2020 (senior) class of 38 (players) and a senior class of 14 (last year). When you play a lot of young kids and don't have a big senior class to take control at times, we struggled at times.

“I'll be honest, if we win the opener last year, I don't think anybody says that it was a down year. I mean, it was still a down year in our mind because you don't finish in the last game of the season. But if we're sitting at 11-3, and I don't know what the conversation is.

“I am excited about this group. I do think that we have our own struggles ahead of us with this group. We're still from an academic standpoint and a year standpoint a bunch of sophomores and juniors. We've got five starters on defense that are seniors and I think we've got five on offense that are seniors. We'll be relatively young, but still experienced, I guess. … These kids did play a bunch of football and we are excited about it.”

While Carter's optimism is still somewhat cautious, observers from around the state are a little bit more bullish on Grayson for 2022.

That includes SBLive Sports, which ranked the Rams atop it's 2022 preseason Power 25 for Georgia , even ahead of other state, and Gwinnett County, powers like Buford, Mill Creek and Collins Hill.

A big reason for those high expectations is that so many of the players responsible for last year's state semifinal run, including all those youngsters who were thrown into the fire, are back with an extra year's worth of physical and emotional maturity.

That includes one player who was less heralded, but who arguably had the biggest impact on Grayson's run a year ago – at least, on the offensive side.

After assuming the starting quarterback job about midway through last year, senior Rayne Fry slowly, but surely began to find his comfort level and confidence under center.

That development allowed four-star prospect JoJo Stone Jr., who posted a team-best 1,229 yards of total offense and nine combined touchdowns and is already committed to LSU as a junior, to move back to his natural position at running back.

“I feel like it helped a lot with my coaches and teammates giving me confidence,” Rayne said during Gwinnett County's Media Day event last month at Duluth High School. “It's paid off helping me get ready to play… My teammates and coaches helped out a lot with that.”

Add in the return of senior Joseph Taylor Jr. (200-1,021, 12 TD rushing), who, like Stone, will be moved around different spots to best utilize his athletic talents, as well as other talented skill players like juniors Kylan Fox at tight end and Mason Humphrey at receiver and senior receiver Caden High, and the Grayson offense will feature plenty of potential firepower this fall.

In addition, the Rams return several experienced players across the line, including seniors Hadine Diaby and Marlon Corey and junior Waltclaire Flynn.

Defensively, Grayson also returns many key pieces from last year, many of whom were thrown into action perhaps earlier than planned due to some injuries to original starters.

That experience helped the unit develop, which may come in handy, since a few players expected to be in the starting lineup have also been hobbled during the preseason.

However, Carter is optimistic that many of those players will soon be back in the rotation to give the defense a chance to pick up where they left off a year ago.

“I thought we had a chance to be pretty good on defense with what we had coming back,” Carter said. “We've had a couple that have left our program in the secondary, and we've had a couple in the secondary that have been banged up the last couple weeks in practice. So we're playing some guys now that don't have as much experience. So defensively, we're not where we need to be. The goal is to get the offense a step ahead of (the defense) right now and kind of take control until we catch up.”

The good news is that even with a few starters' status a bit up in the air heading into the season opener against Marietta in the Corky Kell Classic next Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Rams should roll out a lineup that includes just one player – freshman Tyler Atkinson – who did not see action during last year's Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.

Included in that group is some big-time talent, led by three-star Tennessee-committed senior linebacker Jalen Smith (team-best 173 combined tackles and assists, 14½ TFL, 10 sacks, 13 QB hurries), four-star LSU-bound senior safety Michael Daugherty (91 tackles, 15½ TFL, 4 sacks, 7 QB hurries, 6 PBUs) and junior safety Myles Woods (46 tackles, 2 INTs, 7 PBUs, 2 fumble recoveries).

In addition, the Rams add transfer, and three-star Georgia State-committed linebacker/edge rusher, Ravon Johnson (23 tackles, 11 TFL, 7 sacks last year at Meadowcreek).

“We have a lot of key pieces on defense coming back,” Smith said. “We didn't lose very many starters, and we helped the offense as much as we could. Even when they struggled, we tried to boost their morale during the game.

“Carrying over into this year, I feel like we're where we used to be. I see a lot of similarities (with Grayson's 2020 state championship team). … We've got a bigger D-line this year, … and physical, as well. Our linebacker play is similar.”