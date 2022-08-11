Read full article on original website
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
‘John Wick’ Prequel ‘The Continental’ Will Premiere on Peacock in 2023
Lionsgate’s lucrative John Wick franchise, which has in its first three films grossed over $600 million worldwide, is being expanded into a streaming miniseries. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house streamer and Lionsgate announced today that “The Continental,” a three-part special event will show on the former’s subscription platform as an original program. “The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer. “The Continental” will be set around the hotel which has been a centerpiece...
'Life by Ella' trailer: Teen faces fears after cancer battle
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Life by Ella. The streaming service shared a trailer for the kids and family series Monday featuring Lily Brooks O'Briant. Life by Ella follows Ella (O'Briant), a 13-year-old girl who recently completed chemotherapy for cancer. After...
HBO Max Laying Off 70 Staffers as Warner Bros. Discovery Shuts Down Streamer’s Reality Unit
After weeks of speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery is ready to reveal some of the changes that will take place at HBO Max, in advance of next year’s anticipated combination of the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. And as expected, HBO Max will downsize its reality programming department. As part of the changes, around 14% of the staff under the oversight of HBO/HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys will be reduced. That translates to around 70 employees who will be laid off in this restructure. As part of the changes, Sarah Aubrey, the current head of original content at HBO...
Nicholas Evans, 'Horse Whisperer' author, dies at 72
Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel "The Horse Whisperer," has died at 72.
People Are Freaking Out Because Kimberly J. Brown Just Shared The Alternate "Halloweentown" Ending, And It’s SO Dark
"It would have been a lot to process as a kid."
