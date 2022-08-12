Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
Leadership DeKalb announces Class of 2023, cross-section of leaders represented
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—A diverse group of established and emerging leaders has been selected to participate in Leadership DeKalb’s Class of 2023. The class members represent a variety of sectors including education, government, healthcare, legal, non-profit, public safety and private business. Since its founding in 1986, Leadership DeKalb convenes...
MARTA taps former Atlanta DOT commissioner Josh Rowan as new Deputy General Manager
ATLANTA – MARTA has named Josh Rowan as its new Deputy General Manager, who will in his new role oversee the transit authority’s expansive Capital Improvement Program (CIP). Rowan has 26 years of program and construction management experience, delivering more than $5 billion in facility and infrastructure projects,...
