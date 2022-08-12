Read full article on original website
Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split
Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
G2 continue miraculous lower bracket run and eliminate OGLU from EMEA LCQ
After eliminating NAVI and Guild, VALORANT teams G2 Esports and OG London United came into another lower bracket match today, fighting for their lives in the 2022 VCT. With only four teams left in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier tournament, both G2 and OGLU were looking to make a statement by sending their team to join M3C and Team Liquid as the last men standing.
Excel earns last spot in LEC Summer Playoffs, eliminating Vitality
Excel qualified for its second LEC Playoffs with a win over Team Vitality on Aug. 14. On the last day of the LEC Summer regular season, the two teams faced off in a tiebreak match to determine who would grab the final spot. Thanks to an aggressive but meticulous performance, Excel claimed the ticket to Summer Playoffs.
Upset’s masterful Zeri sends Fnatic to 2022 LEC summer playoffs in do-or-die win over Misfits
Fnatic refused to roll over and die with their season on the line. In a must-win game against Misfits to cap off the LEC regular season, Fnatic played some of the best League of Legends they’ve played all year, taking down Misfits in a 36-minute thriller and securing their spot in the LEC postseason.
Liquid overcomes G2 at EMEA LCQ to secure rematch against M3C with Champions trip on the line
Team Liquid rallied from their close loss to M3C earlier today with a close but confident victory over G2 Esports in the lower bracket of the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). G2 opted to start on Bind, having just won on that map earlier against OGLU and Liquid losing to M3C. However, their early 4-1 lead quickly evaporated, with Liquid taking some rather unique approaches to buy rounds that paid off. Liquid ended the first half up 7-5, heading into their attack side.
Live player comms will not return to LCS broadcast in Summer Split week 8, league confirms
After experimenting with in-game player comms on the LCS broadcast, the league has confirmed to Dot Esports that the feature will not return to the LCS livestream for the final weekend of the Summer Split. Still, the LCS is open to the idea of bringing live player comms back to the broadcast at some point in the future.
100 Thieves evaporate Cloud9 to set up rematch vs FaZe in NA VCT LCQ
100 Thieves’ impressive lower bracket run continued today with their most impressive win of the NA VALORANT Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) so far: a decisive 2-0 win over Cloud9 to set up a rematch in the lower bracket final with recent rivals FaZe Clan. C9 broke out...
Fnatic electrocutes Vitality eliminating Astralis from LEC Playoffs contention
Fnatic took down Team Vitality and kept their hopes alive for the LEC Playoffs. They also mathematically eliminate Astralis from the playoffs’ contention with their win. However, both Fnatic and Vitality still have to play and win one more game before being able to take a sigh of relief and secure a place in the second phase of the LEC Summer Split 2022.
Fnatic creep closer to LEC Summer Playoffs spot after defeating Astralis in 2022 Summer Split
Though a mere three days remain in the 2022 LEC Summer Split, only three League of Legends teams have cemented spots in the upcoming playoffs. Fnatic and Astralis are just two of the many other teams still aiming to contest qualification, with each of these final few games being crucial in determining the teams’ next steps.
NRG adds Gild to competitive Apex roster as NA shake-up continues
The North American pro Apex Legends scene continued to shake things up with major roster moves today after NRG announced the addition of Zachary “Gildersons” Dennis to its competitive squad. The move completes NRG’s trio for the next year of the Apex Legends Global Series, as Gild joins Chris “sweetdreams” Sexton and Nathan “nafen” Nguyen.
Misfits win crucial tiebreaker over Fnatic, secure upper bracket LEC playoff berth
Misfits Gaming gutted out a comeback win in a tiebreaker match against Fnatic to clinch a spot in the top four of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs, subsequently sealing their opponent’s fate and dooming them to a start in the lower bracket. With a spot...
Rogue secure LEC playoffs spot after dismantling Excel in 2022 Summer Split
Rogue have secured their spot in the LEC’s 2022 Summer Split playoffs following their victory against Excel Esports in the final week of the regular season today. It was a tale of two similar trajectories for Rogue and Excel heading into today’s battle between two League of Legends playoff contenders. For Excel, their 5-2 start to the LEC 2022 Summer Split has since become a distant memory. Since that start, Excel have only gone 2-6 in the past four weeks and are now teetering on the cusp of a playoff spot.
Here’s the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs bracket
The 2022 LEC Summer Split regular season has finally come to a close after eight weeks, two tiebreaker matches, and multiple teams constantly contesting the same spots in the standings. G2 Esports have emerged as the first seed heading into the Summer Playoffs, not only getting to choose their first...
Cloud9 brush off FlyQuest in fifth-place tiebreaker, will face CLG in LCS Championship opening round
The playoff field for the LCS Championship is finally, officially set. Cloud9 finished the 2022 LCS Summer Split in fifth and bumped FlyQuest down to sixth with their tiebreaker win on Sunday night. The win felt as methodical and predetermined as a win can feel on the professional stage. Kills...
Riot plans mid-scope updates for Neeko and Syndra in League
Riot Games announced plans for two more mid-scope updates to Neeko and Syndra today, adding more names to the ever-growing stack of League of Legends champions set to receive these type of changes. In a recent developer vlog, Ryan “Reav3” Mireles, the lead producer of gameplay on League, dropped a...
2022 LPL Summer playoffs: Bracket, matchups, and format, explained
The LPL Summer Split came to a close earlier today and as the regular season reached the finish line, professional League of Legends in China firmly set its eyes on the playoffs. The LPL will be the first major region in the world to begin its postseason, with only 48 hours between the end of the Summer Split and the beginning of the playoffs.
100 Thieves survive early game woes against CLG, solidify top three position in 2022 LCS Summer Split
It might not have looked too pretty through the opening moments of the match, but 100 Thieves were able to gather their senses and snatch a victory against Counter Logic Gaming to strengthen their grip over a top-three finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split. For both teams, this upcoming...
TSM keeps 2022 LCS Summer playoff hopes alive and well with victory over CLG
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the TSM faithful, but after the team’s sixth win of the season against Counter Logic Gaming today, it looks like the perennial LCS champions might be making a return to post-season play. The 2022 Summer Split has been tumultuous...
Mango takes down Hungrybox, Onin shows top level Steve gameplay to win Super Smash Con 2022
Runs fueled by salty takes, odd brackets opening doors, and an undefeated Minecraft Steve player at Super Smash Con 2022 provided some interesting narratives for fans of both Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate. In Melee, Mango came into the event on a mission—though you might not have expected it...
100 Thieves sweep The Guard, qualifying for VALORANT Champions
100 Thieves will be the final team representing North America at VALORANT Champions after sweeping The Guard on Aug. 14. After failing to qualify for Champions through tournament wins or circuit points, 100 Thieves—alongside many other teams—battled it out for the last spot at the tournament. Both OpTic Gaming and XSET qualified earlier for their performances throughout the year. Despite struggling at points throughout VCT, 100 Thieves are beginning to click as a team at the right moments, resulting in their qualification for the biggest event of the year.
