Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split

Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
G2 continue miraculous lower bracket run and eliminate OGLU from EMEA LCQ

After eliminating NAVI and Guild, VALORANT teams G2 Esports and OG London United came into another lower bracket match today, fighting for their lives in the 2022 VCT. With only four teams left in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier tournament, both G2 and OGLU were looking to make a statement by sending their team to join M3C and Team Liquid as the last men standing.
Excel earns last spot in LEC Summer Playoffs, eliminating Vitality

Excel qualified for its second LEC Playoffs with a win over Team Vitality on Aug. 14. On the last day of the LEC Summer regular season, the two teams faced off in a tiebreak match to determine who would grab the final spot. Thanks to an aggressive but meticulous performance, Excel claimed the ticket to Summer Playoffs.
Liquid overcomes G2 at EMEA LCQ to secure rematch against M3C with Champions trip on the line

Team Liquid rallied from their close loss to M3C earlier today with a close but confident victory over G2 Esports in the lower bracket of the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). G2 opted to start on Bind, having just won on that map earlier against OGLU and Liquid losing to M3C. However, their early 4-1 lead quickly evaporated, with Liquid taking some rather unique approaches to buy rounds that paid off. Liquid ended the first half up 7-5, heading into their attack side.
100 Thieves evaporate Cloud9 to set up rematch vs FaZe in NA VCT LCQ

100 Thieves’ impressive lower bracket run continued today with their most impressive win of the NA VALORANT Champions Tour Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) so far: a decisive 2-0 win over Cloud9 to set up a rematch in the lower bracket final with recent rivals FaZe Clan. C9 broke out...
Fnatic electrocutes Vitality eliminating Astralis from LEC Playoffs contention

Fnatic took down Team Vitality and kept their hopes alive for the LEC Playoffs. They also mathematically eliminate Astralis from the playoffs’ contention with their win. However, both Fnatic and Vitality still have to play and win one more game before being able to take a sigh of relief and secure a place in the second phase of the LEC Summer Split 2022.
NRG adds Gild to competitive Apex roster as NA shake-up continues

The North American pro Apex Legends scene continued to shake things up with major roster moves today after NRG announced the addition of Zachary “Gildersons” Dennis to its competitive squad. The move completes NRG’s trio for the next year of the Apex Legends Global Series, as Gild joins Chris “sweetdreams” Sexton and Nathan “nafen” Nguyen.
Rogue secure LEC playoffs spot after dismantling Excel in 2022 Summer Split

Rogue have secured their spot in the LEC’s 2022 Summer Split playoffs following their victory against Excel Esports in the final week of the regular season today. It was a tale of two similar trajectories for Rogue and Excel heading into today’s battle between two League of Legends playoff contenders. For Excel, their 5-2 start to the LEC 2022 Summer Split has since become a distant memory. Since that start, Excel have only gone 2-6 in the past four weeks and are now teetering on the cusp of a playoff spot.
Here’s the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs bracket

The 2022 LEC Summer Split regular season has finally come to a close after eight weeks, two tiebreaker matches, and multiple teams constantly contesting the same spots in the standings. G2 Esports have emerged as the first seed heading into the Summer Playoffs, not only getting to choose their first...
Riot plans mid-scope updates for Neeko and Syndra in League

Riot Games announced plans for two more mid-scope updates to Neeko and Syndra today, adding more names to the ever-growing stack of League of Legends champions set to receive these type of changes. In a recent developer vlog, Ryan “Reav3” Mireles, the lead producer of gameplay on League, dropped a...
2022 LPL Summer playoffs: Bracket, matchups, and format, explained

The LPL Summer Split came to a close earlier today and as the regular season reached the finish line, professional League of Legends in China firmly set its eyes on the playoffs. The LPL will be the first major region in the world to begin its postseason, with only 48 hours between the end of the Summer Split and the beginning of the playoffs.
100 Thieves sweep The Guard, qualifying for VALORANT Champions

100 Thieves will be the final team representing North America at VALORANT Champions after sweeping The Guard on Aug. 14. After failing to qualify for Champions through tournament wins or circuit points, 100 Thieves—alongside many other teams—battled it out for the last spot at the tournament. Both OpTic Gaming and XSET qualified earlier for their performances throughout the year. Despite struggling at points throughout VCT, 100 Thieves are beginning to click as a team at the right moments, resulting in their qualification for the biggest event of the year.
