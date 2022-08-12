2022 Marcus Community Fair officially begins
MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — August 11 marks the start of the 2022 Marcus Community Fair.
The event highlights the communities ties to agriculture, industry, and business. Officials said the annual event also puts a strong focus on family.
KCAU 9 spoke with a member of the Fair Board about how the fair is still going strong after 86 years.
“It’s all community support, I mean that’s what does this whole thing. We have free admission here, so we don’t raise a bunch of money that way, it’s just community support. It’s people taking pride in their community and wanting to put on a fair,” said Fair Board President Kirk Letsche.
The event runs for four days before ending on August 14.
