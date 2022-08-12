ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, GA

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Motorcyclist killed in Riverside Drive accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. It happened Saturday night around 7:48p.m.. It was reported that a motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Forsyth, GA
Forsyth, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Road safety concerns, frustrations prompt Macon-Bibb summit with GDOT

Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level talks this month between Macon-Bibb County and Georgia Department of Transportation representatives.
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

Long-time dairy advocate Larry Guthrie receives Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award

MACON — Long-time dairy science and youth advocate Larry Guthrie was announced as the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award recipient during the GFB Commodity Conference held this week at the Stone Mountain Evergreen Conference Center. The GFB Commodity Award, one of the organization’s highest honors, is given to individuals who have supported and promoted Georgia agriculture.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Plumbing#City Hall#Business Hours
fox5atlanta.com

Motorcycle accident in Bibb County leaves 1 dead, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcycle crash turned fatal in Bibb County, deputies reported. Officials said 26-year-old Quade Raymond died around 7:48 p.m. at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. "A motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
The Georgia Sun

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 7:48p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle while headed south...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. man pleads guilty to smuggling meth into the country, selling it in metro Atlanta

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man and four of his associates are heading to prison for running a drug ring and laundering money in Rome, prosecutors say. The charges stem from a 2018 investigation where prosecutors say they learned that 39-year-old Juan Cain “Chapa” Valencia-Ramirez was operating a methamphetamine processing and distribution ring by smuggling meth into the country from Mexico in car gas tanks.
ROME, GA
abcnews4.com

Man attempts to elude deputies by hiding in alligator-infested swamp

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — A man armed with what looked like a machete led authorities in Georgia on a chase into an alligator-infested swamp, according to authorities. In a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were searching for the man at a Grover Drive home to serve a warrant and flushed him out of his hiding spot.
The Georgia Sun

39-year-old Warner Robins woman killed in traffic collision

A 39-year-old Warner Robins woman is dead after a fatal collision in Bibb County Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911...
Americus Times-Recorder

Sanchez Graham Jr. awarded SGTC Foundation Client First Insurance Solutions CDL Scholarship

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Foundation presented Commercial Truck Driving student, Sanchez Graham, Jr. of Macon, with a $500 Client First Insurance Solutions scholarship recently. Jody Wade from Client First Insurance Solutions was on hand to make the presentation. Client First Insurance Solutions funded five Commercial Truck...
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy