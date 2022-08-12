Read full article on original website
PepsiCo Beverages North America Officially Breaks Ground on $260 Million DeKalb County Manufacturing Expansion
The Stone Mountain facility will become one of the largest in the company’s portfolio, part of PepsiCo’s $468 million investment in the State of Georgia.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states
The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
41nbc.com
Motorcyclist killed in Riverside Drive accident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. It happened Saturday night around 7:48p.m.. It was reported that a motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go...
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
Road safety concerns, frustrations prompt Macon-Bibb summit with GDOT
Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level talks this month between Macon-Bibb County and Georgia Department of Transportation representatives.
39-Year-Old Leigh Anne Hise Died In A Two-Vehicle Wreck On Hawkinsville Road (Macon, GA)
Bibb County Sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life Friday evening. The accident happened on Hawkinsville road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard.
Long-time dairy advocate Larry Guthrie receives Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award
MACON — Long-time dairy science and youth advocate Larry Guthrie was announced as the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Commodity Award recipient during the GFB Commodity Conference held this week at the Stone Mountain Evergreen Conference Center. The GFB Commodity Award, one of the organization’s highest honors, is given to individuals who have supported and promoted Georgia agriculture.
Ga. man armed with machete arrested after jumping into swamp with 11-foot alligator
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many officers never know where they may have to make an arrest. For deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it was in an alligator-infested swamp. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday, deputies searched for a suspect at...
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcycle accident in Bibb County leaves 1 dead, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcycle crash turned fatal in Bibb County, deputies reported. Officials said 26-year-old Quade Raymond died around 7:48 p.m. at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. "A motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and...
wgxa.tv
Perry Police looking for three people for entering auto
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Take a look at the photos below. Perry Police are asking for help identifying the people in the pictures. According to a Facebook post from Perry Police Department, they're wanted for multiple entering auto offenses on Morningside Drive, King's Chapel Road, and the Camelot Subdivision area.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bibb County
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 7:48p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle while headed south...
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
Georgia teen becomes 'Toys for Tots' ambassador, hosts 5K for program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A 15-year-old from Kathleen received a surprise she never believed she would receive from the organization she works hard to support. On Saturday, several people came out to participate in a 5K, running to give toys to the tots. Toys for Tots is a program...
Ga. man pleads guilty to smuggling meth into the country, selling it in metro Atlanta
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man and four of his associates are heading to prison for running a drug ring and laundering money in Rome, prosecutors say. The charges stem from a 2018 investigation where prosecutors say they learned that 39-year-old Juan Cain “Chapa” Valencia-Ramirez was operating a methamphetamine processing and distribution ring by smuggling meth into the country from Mexico in car gas tanks.
abcnews4.com
Man attempts to elude deputies by hiding in alligator-infested swamp
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) — A man armed with what looked like a machete led authorities in Georgia on a chase into an alligator-infested swamp, according to authorities. In a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were searching for the man at a Grover Drive home to serve a warrant and flushed him out of his hiding spot.
WJCL
How a Georgia pup went from the animal shelter to becoming 'the Meryl Streep of dogs'
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In Georgia, one pup has gone from the animal shelter to a summer blockbuster. Coco is the breakout star in one of the summer's biggest hits on Hulu. She plays the lead character's four-legged companion in the film 'Prey.'. It comes after Coco was cared...
Children find 6-foot snake sneaking under nightstand in Georgia home, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia animal enforcement officer was able to rescue a massive snake from the bedroom of a Macon home. The nonvenomous rat snake snake was found slithering its way into a Bibb County home on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
39-year-old Warner Robins woman killed in traffic collision
A 39-year-old Warner Robins woman is dead after a fatal collision in Bibb County Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sanchez Graham Jr. awarded SGTC Foundation Client First Insurance Solutions CDL Scholarship
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Foundation presented Commercial Truck Driving student, Sanchez Graham, Jr. of Macon, with a $500 Client First Insurance Solutions scholarship recently. Jody Wade from Client First Insurance Solutions was on hand to make the presentation. Client First Insurance Solutions funded five Commercial Truck...
