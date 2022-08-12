Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police: Multiple injured at beach fight
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured in a fight at Shannon Beach Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, while several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. According to State...
ABC6.com
‘She saved my boys’: Grandmother dies after pushing grandchildren to safety during house fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Maria Cadenas is being remembered as a hero after a fire tore through her home while her and her grandchildren were asleep earlier this week. Family said the grandmother, 71, broke a window and pushed her 12 and 15-year-old grandsons out. She died of her injuries a day later.
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
Police ID man killed in motorcycle crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have identified the man that was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 south in the area of I-195. […]
whdh.com
Police investigating ‘unattended’ death at pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police. According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00...
Turnto10.com
Cranston crash sends car through fence, down embankment
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car crashed through a fence and landed in an embankment in Cranston on Saturday night. State police said the car went off the side of Route 96 southbound and crashed near Doric Avenue. Two people in the car suffered minor injuries, officials said. The...
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember man killed in fiery crash in Attleboro
The name of the victim in a fatal crash on Friday in Attleboro has been released. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just before 5:30 p.m. Attleboro Police received numerous 911...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
ABC6.com
2 people taken to Rhode Island Hospital after car crash in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Fire Department said two people were taken to Rhode Island hospital after a car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Doric Avenue and Broadmoor Road just before midnight. Firefighters said Cranston police officers were also on the scene.
ABC6.com
Masked suspect seen on surveillance video trying to break into Dartmouth home
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Dartmouth Police Department asked for the publics help identifying a suspect seen on camera trying to break into a house early Sunday morning. Police said the masked suspect tried to break into a home near Crapo Field at about 3 a.m. The department also...
fallriverreporter.com
A reminder to be careful and safe around fire pits as Fall River man burned
Whether it is a relaxing night with friends or to stay warm outside when the nights begin to get a little cooler, sitting around a fire pit has become a popular activity, but it can also be dangerous if you are not careful. Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, a...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
ABC6.com
Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
whdh.com
No injuries reported after fire at Dorchester home
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester on Saturday. Officials told 7NEWS the third floor of a building on Dorchester Avenue caught fire in the afternoon, near the intersection with Harbor View Street. No one was hurt, but the flames were...
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
whdh.com
Police looking for suspect in assault and rape at Tufts Medical T stop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are looking for a man accused of assault and rape at the Tufts Medical T stop last week. Police released photos of Steven Coffey, who they said is believed to be homeless and frequents the downtown area. Authorities are asking for anyone who knows of...
whdh.com
Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
Turnto10.com
Fall River mayor recognizes EMT for heroic actions while off-duty
(WJAR) — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan honored an EMT for his potentially life-saving rescue at a crash in Westport in July. The mayor recognized Luke Farrell on Friday, an EMT for the Fall River Fire Department’s EMS Division for attempting to help a motorcyclist involved in a crash on I-195 while off-duty.
