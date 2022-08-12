ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police: Multiple injured at beach fight

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured in a fight at Shannon Beach Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, while several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. According to State...
WINCHESTER, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Crime & Safety
Pawtucket, RI
Accidents
WPRI 12 News

Police ID man killed in motorcycle crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have identified the man that was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95 south in the area of I-195. […]
whdh.com

Police investigating ‘unattended’ death at pond in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police. According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Cranston crash sends car through fence, down embankment

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car crashed through a fence and landed in an embankment in Cranston on Saturday night. State police said the car went off the side of Route 96 southbound and crashed near Doric Avenue. Two people in the car suffered minor injuries, officials said. The...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Boys#Burning House#The Boys#Fire#Accident#Sunbeam Television
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends remember man killed in fiery crash in Attleboro

The name of the victim in a fatal crash on Friday in Attleboro has been released. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just before 5:30 p.m. Attleboro Police received numerous 911...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

2 people taken to Rhode Island Hospital after car crash in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston Fire Department said two people were taken to Rhode Island hospital after a car crash late Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Doric Avenue and Broadmoor Road just before midnight. Firefighters said Cranston police officers were also on the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Masked suspect seen on surveillance video trying to break into Dartmouth home

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Dartmouth Police Department asked for the publics help identifying a suspect seen on camera trying to break into a house early Sunday morning. Police said the masked suspect tried to break into a home near Crapo Field at about 3 a.m. The department also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
JAMESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Johnston police find lost dog at ice cream shop

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Police Department said Sunday they’re trying to reconnect a lost dog they found Saturday night with his owner. Police said they found the dog at Sundaes Ice Cream on Greenville Avenue. The dog was wearing a blue collard when they found him.
JOHNSTON, RI
whdh.com

No injuries reported after fire at Dorchester home

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester on Saturday. Officials told 7NEWS the third floor of a building on Dorchester Avenue caught fire in the afternoon, near the intersection with Harbor View Street. No one was hurt, but the flames were...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
WAYLAND, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River mayor recognizes EMT for heroic actions while off-duty

(WJAR) — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan honored an EMT for his potentially life-saving rescue at a crash in Westport in July. The mayor recognized Luke Farrell on Friday, an EMT for the Fall River Fire Department’s EMS Division for attempting to help a motorcyclist involved in a crash on I-195 while off-duty.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy