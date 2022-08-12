ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

960 The Ref

Florida woman accused of calling police 512 times in one day, 11K times in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of calling police more than 11,000 times this year, including 512 times during one day in July, authorities said. Carla Michelle Jefferson, 51, of St. Petersburg, was arrested Monday and charged with a misdemeanor charge of making harassing telephone calls, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Pinellas Preschool Teacher Caught Punching Toddler In The Head Nonstop

A Pinellas County preschool teacher has been arrested and facing felony child abuse charges. This is after she was caught on camera punching a child in the head nonstop. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a report they received at Kindercare Learning Center in Dunedin. Someone who was at the center told police they overheard screaming coming from the playground.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

‘Sickening’: 3 wanted for robbing Tampa Circle K, attacking clerk, sheriff says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for three people who robbed a Circle K gas station Tuesday morning. Surveillance video showed three men wearing hoodies and face coverings enter the gas station on Ehrlich Road at around 3:57 a.m. Deputies said one of the thieves held a sharp […]
Bay News 9

Gunman in FBI Cincinnati attack has ties to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — The gunman that tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office has ties to Florida, according to Tampa Bay Times. Ricky Walter Shiffer, Jr. lived in multiple addresses around the Tampa Bay area dating back to 2005. Records from the Hillsborough County Elections Office showed that Shiffer was registered to vote in Hillsborough County as a Republican in 2021.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
nypressnews.com

Two Teens Charged In Connection With A Traffic Fatality

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On August 10, Tampa Police arrested two subjects in connection with a DUI-related traffic fatality that happened in the early hours of July 24 and resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male. After completing an extremely thorough investigation, Austin Lewis, 17, and...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police: Man found dead in running vehicle

TAMPA, Fla — A man was found dead in a running vehicle early Sunday morning in Tampa, according to a news release. Tampa police say they were called to the area of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made. "When...
TAMPA, FL
shefinds

Chick-Fil-A Ordered To Pay Fines For Worker Violations–Yikes!

A Chick-fil-A in Tampa, Florida was recently fined for more than $12,000 for violating child labor laws. As reported in a press release by the U.S. Department of Labor, “[The] U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found Brito Enterprises of Tampa—operating as Chick-Fil-A Tampa Stadium—allowed 17 workers, ages 14 and 15 years old, to work past 7 p.m. or more than 3 hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1, in violation of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
TAMPA, FL

