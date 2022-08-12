Read full article on original website
Seminole man accused of driving drunk with child in Pinellas Park
A Seminole man was arrested in Pinellas Park on Saturday after allegedly driving drunk with his child in the car.
960 The Ref
Florida woman accused of calling police 512 times in one day, 11K times in 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of calling police more than 11,000 times this year, including 512 times during one day in July, authorities said. Carla Michelle Jefferson, 51, of St. Petersburg, was arrested Monday and charged with a misdemeanor charge of making harassing telephone calls, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
wild941.com
Pinellas Preschool Teacher Caught Punching Toddler In The Head Nonstop
A Pinellas County preschool teacher has been arrested and facing felony child abuse charges. This is after she was caught on camera punching a child in the head nonstop. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a report they received at Kindercare Learning Center in Dunedin. Someone who was at the center told police they overheard screaming coming from the playground.
Suspect in custody after Louisiana police officer struck, dragged by fleeing vehicle
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Lafayette, Louisiana, is in critical but stable condition after being dragged about 100 feet behind a fleeing vehicle early Sunday morning. Jaylin Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He faces charges of attempted...
‘Sickening’: 3 wanted for robbing Tampa Circle K, attacking clerk, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for three people who robbed a Circle K gas station Tuesday morning. Surveillance video showed three men wearing hoodies and face coverings enter the gas station on Ehrlich Road at around 3:57 a.m. Deputies said one of the thieves held a sharp […]
Bay News 9
Gunman in FBI Cincinnati attack has ties to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — The gunman that tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office has ties to Florida, according to Tampa Bay Times. Ricky Walter Shiffer, Jr. lived in multiple addresses around the Tampa Bay area dating back to 2005. Records from the Hillsborough County Elections Office showed that Shiffer was registered to vote in Hillsborough County as a Republican in 2021.
Tampa police find man’s body in still-running vehicle
A man was found dead in Tampa early Sunday morning, according to police.
Teens arrested on charges related to deadly July accident in Tampa
Tampa Police said two people had been arrested for their alleged role in a DUI-related traffic crash that killed a 16-year-old.
Teenage boy shot in St. Petersburg dies, police say
A teenage boy was shot at a home in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
HCSO searching for 3 suspects in Circle K gas station robbery
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is searching for three suspects who they believe robbed a Circle K gas station Tuesday morning.
nypressnews.com
Two Teens Charged In Connection With A Traffic Fatality
TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On August 10, Tampa Police arrested two subjects in connection with a DUI-related traffic fatality that happened in the early hours of July 24 and resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male. After completing an extremely thorough investigation, Austin Lewis, 17, and...
Former travel agent sentenced to prison for stealing $500K from customers
A former Tampa Bay area travel agent who pleaded guilty to defrauding hundreds of people out of over half a million dollars is headed to federal prison.
Florida Woman Arrested For Making Over 11,000 Calls To Police This Year
A Florida woman was arrested (again) after making over 11,000 calls to police so far this year. At one point the woman, Carla Jefferson, made 512 calls in a 24-hour period.
Tampa police: Man found dead in running vehicle
TAMPA, Fla — A man was found dead in a running vehicle early Sunday morning in Tampa, according to a news release. Tampa police say they were called to the area of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made. "When...
Valuable Puppies Allegedly Die In The Hands Of Veterinarian
TAMPA, Fla. – On July 22, two dog breeders sued a new veterinarian practicing emergency animal care at Veterinary Emergency Group located at 238 East Bearss Avenue in Tampa. The dog breeders claim they lost six of eight valuable English bulldog puppies in the hands
St. Pete 3-year-old murdered after being thrown against wall, police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man and woman for allegedly murdering a 3-year-old girl and abusing other children, according to numerous affidavits.
Dunedin Kindercare employee accused of repeatedly punching child in head, deputies say
A Dunedin Kindercare employee was arrested on Wednesday after a witness told Pinellas County deputies she repeatedly punched a child in the head.
Chick-Fil-A Ordered To Pay Fines For Worker Violations–Yikes!
A Chick-fil-A in Tampa, Florida was recently fined for more than $12,000 for violating child labor laws. As reported in a press release by the U.S. Department of Labor, “[The] U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found Brito Enterprises of Tampa—operating as Chick-Fil-A Tampa Stadium—allowed 17 workers, ages 14 and 15 years old, to work past 7 p.m. or more than 3 hours during a school day between Labor Day and June 1, in violation of the child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
Polk County Deputies Respond To Fatal Bartow Crash
BARTOW, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded at 5:47 a.m. to a fatal traffic crash south of Bartow in the area of 4151 US 17. Deputies say while working that scene, another crash occurred just south of the fatal crash on US 17
Teens charged after 16-year-old dies in 120-mph street race, Tampa police say
The Tampa Police Department arrested two teenagers Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a deadly street racing crash last July.
