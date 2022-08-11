Read full article on original website
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid
Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
NPR
The search of Mar-a-Lago leads to outrage against the FBI by Trump supporters
Federal authorities are warning of further threats to law enforcement. This warning is no surprise after a week of armed protests and one actual attack. Republican officials and right-wing media have spent the last week denouncing the FBI. They are responding after federal agents executed a court-authorized search warrant at the residence of former President Donald Trump. Court documents now show the agents found numerous classified and top-secret documents there. Trump initially suggested without evidence that the documents were planted, but has since changed his story to say that he was allowed to have them.
NPR
The documents the FBI searched in Mar-a-Lago don't hinge on being classified
As former President Donald Trump's explanation continues to evolve for why he had classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home coming up on a year and seven months after he left the White House, so too have the questions evolved about his handling of those documents. In recent days, Trump has argued that his lawyers were fully cooperating and turning over the material. Then he argued that FBI agents who searched his home must've planted stuff. Now his team claims that Trump had a standing order to declassify documents.
NPR
Sen. Rand Paul wants to repeal the Espionage Act amid the Mar-a-Lago investigation
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is calling for the Espionage Act to be repealed amid a federal investigation into the possible mishandling of government records and classified documents that were found at former President Donald Trump's Florida home. "The espionage act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI....
NPR
How are Republicans reacting to the Guiliani probe and the Mar-a-Lago search?
Let's take a look at how these investigations play out in the political arena. Joining me is Republican political strategist Scott Jennings. Good morning, Scott. SCOTT JENNINGS: Hey. Good morning. FADEL: So, Scott, what do you make of this news that Rudy Giuliani is the focus of this criminal probe...
NPR
Some insight into what's been learned from the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
Documents classified as confidential and top secret, a grant of clemency for Roger Stone, some kind of material about the president of France - that's just some of what FBI agents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida residence last week. A federal judge unsealed the search warrant for evidence of, quote, "three potential crimes." Also unsealed was a property receipt of the things that were taken from Trump's home. For insights into what we can learn from these documents, we're turning to David Laufman. He's an attorney who used to lead the Justice Department's counterintelligence division. He oversaw the inquiries into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails and the early investigations into Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election.
NPR
Here's what the FBI Agents Association says about recent threats to federal agents
The FBI is on high alert. It's warning of a spike in threats to law enforcement officers following last week's court-authorized search of former President Trump's Florida home. Those threats have proliferated online, also in the real world. An armed man stormed an FBI field office in Cincinnati last week. Well, FBI special agent Brian O'Hare has condemned these threats. He's calling on other leaders to do the same. He is president of the FBI Agents Association. That's a nonprofit, nongovernmental organization that supports active FBI special agents. And he's with me now. Mr. O'Hare, welcome.
NPR
The next test of Trump's sway in GOP primaries involves Liz Cheney, Sarah Palin
Alaska and Wyoming are two of the least populous states in the country. But occasionally they produce politicians with a big impact, like Sarah Palin from Alaska or Liz Cheney in Wyoming. They are both contesting Republican primaries tomorrow in their respective states. And those races are attracting a lot of national attention because they test the power of endorsements from former President Trump.
NPR
News brief: Afghan women protest, FBI faces threats, Ukraine nuclear plant
A year ago today, gunmen on motorbikes rode into Kabul, and Taliban fighters seized power in Afghanistan. The radical group completed a lightning takeover. They already held rural areas, and then the U.S.-backed government lost one city after another. U.S. and NATO forces had just withdrawn from the country. For Americans, the compelling drama one year ago was an evacuation. The U.S. military flew out more than 100,000 people. Since then, close to 40 million people who remained have tried to adjust to new rulers. So how is life for them?
NPR
News brief: Georgia election probe, Alaska House seat, Kenyan election results
The FBI search of Donald Trump's home is just one of several criminal proceedings involving the former president. The court-authorized search recovered boxes of documents marked classified or top secret. The warrant included possible violations of laws, including the Espionage Act. A different investigation examines one of Trump's many efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A Georgia grand jury is studying his pressure on state officials to, quote, "find extra votes" so he could win by exactly one vote. Now a lawyer for Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani says he is a target of that investigation.
NPR
Rep. Liz Cheney fights to keep her seat in Wyoming's GOP primary
Another high-profile primary race today is in Wyoming. Congresswoman Liz Cheney used to be the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives. Now she's on the verge of losing her House seat after being ostracized by her party because she criticized former President Trump. NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh reports.
NPR
Rudy Giuliani is now a target of a Georgia probe into 2020 election interference
A special grand jury in Georgia has been investigating efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results there. And today, two big developments. Today - first, Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has been informed he is now a target in the criminal investigation, and a federal judge ruled that South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham must testify as a witness.
NPR
Biden's approval ratings haven't recovered since the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan
The bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan was a turning point for Biden's presidency, marking the end of his popularity and the start of a difficult political year. Later this month, the White House plans to mark the anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. President Biden wants to recognize and honor U.S. service members and allies who served during two decades of war. But the withdrawal also marks an inflection point for Biden's presidency - the moment when his popularity fell and never fully recovered. NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez has more. And just a warning to listeners - you're going to hear the sounds of gunfire.
