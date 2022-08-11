Documents classified as confidential and top secret, a grant of clemency for Roger Stone, some kind of material about the president of France - that's just some of what FBI agents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida residence last week. A federal judge unsealed the search warrant for evidence of, quote, "three potential crimes." Also unsealed was a property receipt of the things that were taken from Trump's home. For insights into what we can learn from these documents, we're turning to David Laufman. He's an attorney who used to lead the Justice Department's counterintelligence division. He oversaw the inquiries into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails and the early investigations into Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election.

