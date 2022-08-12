Twitter Has Strong Feelings After Hologram Harry Caray Sings 7th Inning Stretch at Cubs' Field of Dreams Game

Read full article on original website
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension
Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Losing Matt Carpenter makes Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi question more pressing
As if the Yankees had any room left in their bag to suffer another ironic, post-trade deadline indignity, they now have that opportunity after losing surprise slugger Matt Carpenter on Monday night in Seattle. Carpenter was felled by a foul ball in the first inning, and by the middle innings,...
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog
Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog. Quick! Someone get this kid a lifetime supply of hot dogs. He deserves it. Picture this: You’re a kid, who can’t be more than five years old, enjoying a day at the ballpark with your day. You’ve got great seats but then BAM! Your world is turned upside down. You hot dog slides right out of the bun and onto the beer-soaked, peanut-shell-covered concrete floor.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF・
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s mom defends son from critics on Instagram
Baseball pundits attacked Fernando Tatis Jr. for what they deemed a weak excuse for using PEDs. Tatis’ mom took to social media to defend him. Tatis’ statement didn’t do him any favors. His excuse stated that he took the drug Clostebol to treat ringworm. In actuality, Clostebol does not treat ringworm at all.
MLB・
'I did it mommy': Baseball player shares emotional call with mom after long journey to the MLB
After a decade in the minors, Wynton Bernard finally got the call to join the Colorado Rockies in the MLB. His first call? To his mother.
This Kid's Reaction To Dropping His Hot Dog Is The Play Of The Day
A young fan enjoying a glizzy at the Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago had an unfortunate turn of events.
Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Padres GM, players had brutally honest responses to Tatis PED suspension
The baseball world was rocked on Friday afternoon by the news of Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. being handed an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Former Red Sox Closer Claims He Has Best Entrance Music in MLB History
Jonathan Papelbon had a bold claim regarding entrance music for closers.
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. refuses to let Marlins turf war put him on IL
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has a turf war going with the Miami Marlins, aright. Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, Dansby Swanson owns the Washington Nationals and Ronald Acuña Jr. owns the Miami Marlins. Although captain Donnie Baseball and the Fish do their damnedest to mess...
Padres lose to Nats after controversial overturned call
The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the call went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
NBC's Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett pairing lacks credibility with side of nepotism | Opinion
NBC Sports is getting blowback over the decision to have Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett call Notre Dame football games this fall.
NFL・
