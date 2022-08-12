ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Twitter Has Strong Feelings After Hologram Harry Caray Sings 7th Inning Stretch at Cubs' Field of Dreams Game

By Tim Stebbins
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog

Watch kid at White Sox game suffer a devastating loss: His hot dog. Quick! Someone get this kid a lifetime supply of hot dogs. He deserves it. Picture this: You’re a kid, who can’t be more than five years old, enjoying a day at the ballpark with your day. You’ve got great seats but then BAM! Your world is turned upside down. You hot dog slides right out of the bun and onto the beer-soaked, peanut-shell-covered concrete floor.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Payton
Person
Harry Caray
FanSided

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s mom defends son from critics on Instagram

Baseball pundits attacked Fernando Tatis Jr. for what they deemed a weak excuse for using PEDs. Tatis’ mom took to social media to defend him. Tatis’ statement didn’t do him any favors. His excuse stated that he took the drug Clostebol to treat ringworm. In actuality, Clostebol does not treat ringworm at all.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubbies#The Cincinnati#Rc Cola
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself

Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Padres lose to Nats after controversial overturned call

The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the call went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy