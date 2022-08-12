Ravens beat Titans, 23-10, to extend preseason streak to 21-straight since 2015

The greatest preseason football team in NFL history kept its historic winning streak alive.

The Baltimore Ravens (1-0) defeated the Tennessee Titans, 23-10, Thursday night in their preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

The Ravens have now won 21-straight preseason games dating back to Sept. 3, 2015.

Ravens fans filling up M&T Bank

During that span, 15 different quarterbacks have thrown a pass — including Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley on Thursday night.

Huntley completed 16-of-18 passes for 109 yards with a TD pass to Shemar Bridges. Anthony Brown passed for 117 yards.

Running back Mike Davis added a rushing touchdown.

Kicker Justin Tucker made three field goals, including two 47 yarders.

The Ravens defense snagged two interceptions.

The Ravens play at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, August 21 in their second preseason game.

