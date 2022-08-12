Fresh off a dominant performance in his junior welterweight debut, Teofimo Lopez is already setting his sights on the top of the division. "We want Josh Taylor ... We want [Regis] Prograis, we want [Jose] Zepeda, we want all the belts. That's really what we want. We want to become a two-time undisputed world champion," Lopez said Saturday after his seventh-round TKO of Pedro Campa. "I'll take all them boys and take they whole dreams away. I'm here to be their nightmare."

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO