Quick Takes on AEW's Ace in the Hole, Kevin Owens' Return to WWE's Elite and More
The many returns, debuts and corporate changeovers have made it an exhilarating time to be a fan of WWE and All Elite Wrestling heading into the final stretch of the summer. The Triple H effect is already being felt on Raw and SmackDown, with both brands delivering strong shows this week. The renewed focus on several underutilized stars has been refreshing, specifically in the case of Kevin Owens.
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 12
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage: Quake by the Lake on August 12. After losing to Daniel Garcia in a shocking upset, Bryan Danielson returned this week to address his situation. We also heard from the new FTW champion, Hook, and the AEW tag team champions, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.
WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Unlikely to Have Surgery for Back Injury; Will Fight Reigns
Drew McIntyre—the No. 1 contender for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship—is reportedly dealing with a back ailment. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, McIntyre has been working through a "rough" back injury that caused WWE to pull him from live events this weekend. Sapp added that the injury...
Why Drew McIntyre Should Beat Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of the Castle
At WWE Clash in the Castle, Roman Reigns will face a new challenger. While he has competed with Drew McIntyre before, it was never with a world championship on the line. The two will fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, a first-time arena for WWE. It will have a unique energy, helped by the main event including The Scottish Warrior, who will likely have plenty of supporters in the British crowd.
WWE Rumors on Bray Wyatt Backstage, Hit Row Return; Inside CM Punk's Pipe Bomb Promo
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Wyatt, McMahon Reportedly Clashed Before WWE Release. Prior to his shocking release last summer, Bray Wyatt reportedly clashed with then-WWE chairman, CEO and head of creative Vince McMahon. According to Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside...
How WWE Can Lean Into the TV-14 Era Without Going Overboard
WWE television is back to being rated TV-14 in cable listings after almost exactly 14 years as a PG product, but anyone hoping for a return to the way things were during The Attitude Era is going to be disappointed. Despite the rating change, WWE has remained largely the same...
Teofimo Lopez Calls out Junior Welterweights: 'I'm Here to Be Their Nightmare'
Fresh off a dominant performance in his junior welterweight debut, Teofimo Lopez is already setting his sights on the top of the division. "We want Josh Taylor ... We want [Regis] Prograis, we want [Jose] Zepeda, we want all the belts. That's really what we want. We want to become a two-time undisputed world champion," Lopez said Saturday after his seventh-round TKO of Pedro Campa. "I'll take all them boys and take they whole dreams away. I'm here to be their nightmare."
