Read full article on original website
Related
SC State students run into housing issues ahead of first day of classes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — This week will be the first week of classes at South Carolina State University, but multiple students say they ran into some problems with their housing assignments. “I know people who came here from Georgia on Friday, that slept in their car throughout the weekend hoping...
WIS-TV
South Carolina State University responds to housing concerns as students return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to housing concerns on campus. President Alexander Conyers said a record influx of students caused a shift of upperclassmen to supplemental housing. Conyers said it is the largest class to SC State in almost 15 years.
Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Junior Rangers program educates children about South Carolina State Parks year-round
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The junior rangers program is coming down from a busy summer, and it’ll continue throughout the school year. It’s a way for kids throughout the Midlands to learn about our state parks. Six-year-old Silas Abshire recently reached level three. He is now an official...
KIDS・
Woman killed by alligator near South Carolina pond
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in an alligator attack in South Carolina, the second person to die by an alligator in the state this summer. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Sun City Hilton Head development in Bluffton. A person called emergency services say they saw the animal near the edge of the water guarding what appeared to be a body.
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
The Post and Courier
Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases
One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Congressman Clyburn to visit South Carolina State University for roundtable discussion on Monday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Clyburn will meet with HBCU leaders from across the state on Monday to discuss pandemic recovery and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). According to Congressman Clyburn’s office, the congressman will take part in a roundtable discussion at South Carolina State University on Monday. Congressman Clyburn will be […]
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
'Dangerous and illegal act' | South Carolina officials warn of school bus stop consequences
CLOVER, S.C. — South Carolina students head back to school Monday, and with the return of students also comes the return of buses and traffic. "You got to respect that yellow bus. It takes two to three minutes at most bus stops to load or unload," Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. "Let that bus driver get those kids on and off that bus safely."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gsabizwire.com
Facility Expansion in South Carolina: Navigating the Construction Process
In the past two years, there has been a huge influx of interest in manufacturing expansion opportunities in South Carolina – not only for existing industries but also for new companies that do not have operations in the state. It seems that every day there is a new announcement coming from the SC Department of Commerce about a company expanding their operations and investing in the state.
4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
WIS-TV
UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
The Post and Courier
SC restaurant says COVID virus inflicted 'direct physical loss or damage.' Did it?
Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, South Carolina restaurant chain operator Sullivan Management sought reimbursement from its property insurers for losses it suffered from government-mandated closings and other disruptions to its core sit-down dining business. The carriers rejected the claim. Enter the S.C. Supreme Court, which was asked to review...
The Post and Courier
Merrifield returns to Aiken Regional as new CEO; O'Loughlin retires
A familiar face has returned to Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Matthew Merrifield is the hospital’s new chief executive officer. Most recently, he served as CEO for two years at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, a 485-bed acute care facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Immediately prior to that stint, Merrifield was...
Biden keeps South Carolina guessing
Democrats are giving the president space as would-be Democratic aspirants circle overhead.
WCNC
This year, education at South Carolina colleges could become more affordable. Here's how
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina college students have something to celebrate as they get ready to start classes. The state’s Commission on Higher Education announced need-based grants are increasing by 40% this academic year, meaning more money in the pockets of students and parents. This year, the...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Hydrocephalus Association Welcomes New Board Member Deitra Matthews, Columbia, SC
The Hydrocephalus Association (HA) would like to warmly welcome new board member Deitra Matthews, MPA. She is CEO of The Ram Foundation and serves on HA’s Support and Education Committee. A graduate of Savannah State University, Deitra holds a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in public...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 15