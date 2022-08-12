ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

WBTW News13

Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
Orangeburg County, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman killed by alligator near South Carolina pond

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in an alligator attack in South Carolina, the second person to die by an alligator in the state this summer. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Sun City Hilton Head development in Bluffton. A person called emergency services say they saw the animal near the edge of the water guarding what appeared to be a body.
BLUFFTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases

One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Congressman Clyburn to visit South Carolina State University for roundtable discussion on Monday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Clyburn will meet with HBCU leaders from across the state on Monday to discuss pandemic recovery and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).  According to Congressman Clyburn’s office, the congressman will take part in a roundtable discussion at South Carolina State University on Monday.   Congressman Clyburn will be […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

'Dangerous and illegal act' | South Carolina officials warn of school bus stop consequences

CLOVER, S.C. — South Carolina students head back to school Monday, and with the return of students also comes the return of buses and traffic. "You got to respect that yellow bus. It takes two to three minutes at most bus stops to load or unload," Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. "Let that bus driver get those kids on and off that bus safely."
TRAFFIC
gsabizwire.com

Facility Expansion in South Carolina: Navigating the Construction Process

In the past two years, there has been a huge influx of interest in manufacturing expansion opportunities in South Carolina – not only for existing industries but also for new companies that do not have operations in the state. It seems that every day there is a new announcement coming from the SC Department of Commerce about a company expanding their operations and investing in the state.
CONSTRUCTION
WSAV News 3

4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
INCOME TAX
WIS-TV

UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

SC restaurant says COVID virus inflicted 'direct physical loss or damage.' Did it?

Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, South Carolina restaurant chain operator Sullivan Management sought reimbursement from its property insurers for losses it suffered from government-mandated closings and other disruptions to its core sit-down dining business. The carriers rejected the claim. Enter the S.C. Supreme Court, which was asked to review...
RESTAURANTS
The Post and Courier

Merrifield returns to Aiken Regional as new CEO; O'Loughlin retires

A familiar face has returned to Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Matthew Merrifield is the hospital’s new chief executive officer. Most recently, he served as CEO for two years at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, a 485-bed acute care facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Immediately prior to that stint, Merrifield was...
AIKEN, SC
