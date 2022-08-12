ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MyDaY’ game

 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “MyDaY” game were:

Month: 10, Day: 19, Year: 68

(Month: ten; Day: nineteen; Year: sixty-eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

