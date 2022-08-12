NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 20-26, White Balls: 12-17
(Red Balls: twenty, twenty-six; White Balls: twelve, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
03-08-15-43-46, Lucky Ball: 6
(three, eight, fifteen, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 10, Day: 19, Year: 68
(Month: ten; Day: nineteen; Year: sixty-eight)
Pick 3
3-1-5
(three, one, five)
Pick 5
16-21-28-29-37
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $82,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
