Trump Doubles Down On Vicious FBI Attacks Over Mar-A-Lago Search
The former president cited "great simmering anger" over the "corrupt" FBI in a series of incendiary messages.
Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing attack on author Salman Rushdie in NYC
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Iran on Monday denied involvement in the stabbing attack in New York City that seriously wounded renowned author Salman Rushdie and said the controversial writer was himself responsible. The attack, which authorities say was premeditated, happened at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday as Rushdie was preparing...
