abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating double homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
abc57.com
South Bend police locate and arrest burglary suspect
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West for a possible burglary in-progress, according to the South Bend Police Department. First detail officers Camparone and Hof noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival and...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Multiple shots fired at Mishawaka apartment complex, man barricades in unit
A heavy police presence was seen Saturday night near the River Pointe Apartments in Mishawaka after multiple shots were fired. According to the Mishawaka Police Department, police responded to a shots fired call at the apartment complex at 7:44 p.m., however officers did not find anything. Police say they returned...
95.3 MNC
Shots fired all leads to hours-long standoff at River Pointe Apartments
One person was arrested after a call about gunshots being fired led to a standoff at River Pointe Apartments. Mishawaka Police were called around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to the complex, located off of Vistula Road, east of Bittersweet Road. At that time responding officers did not locate anything and went back into service.
abc57.com
Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
abc57.com
Man accused of robbery at hotel
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested following a reported robbery at a hotel in Roseland on July 24, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joseph Wingo was arrested on one count of robbery. At 6:06 a.m. on July 24, officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department...
wkzo.com
Cass County woman arrested for killing boyfriend and then putting him into trash container
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Cass County woman was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for killing her boyfriend and then throwing his body into a trash receptacle. WWMT reported that the crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. 40-year-old Deidra Tomlin pleaded guilty...
WANE-TV
5-year-old still fighting for her life after car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third life hangs in the balance after a car crash. The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. At the scene of the crash, 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright of rural...
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash; 1 arrested
A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Keeler Township Saturday evening.
KDPS: Armed robber shot at clerk, customer, officer
Kalamazoo police have released more photos of a suspect who they say shot at an officer after an armed robbery on Saturday.
abc57.com
Missing 16-year-old found, convicted felon arrested
Lacie Lynn Mattke. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department Jamison Al Ashby. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department 2005 red Ford Focus with Indiana license plate CPG660. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department.
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
95.3 MNC
Police in Michiana dealing with crashes
Police throughout Michiana have been dealing with several crashes in the past few days. A 55-year-old man on a bicycle was hurt when Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The collision happened just after...
Police search for suspect who shot at police in Kalamazoo
Police are searching for a robbery suspect who they say shot at officers in Kalamazoo.
Times-Union Newspaper
Man Finds Home On Fire After Getting Home From Work
The renter of a mobile home got home from work Wednesday night only to find heavy smoke in the house. Atwood Fire Chief Chad Heckaman said his department received the call for the fire at 3529 W. CR 100S, lot 7, Warsaw, at 8:04 p.m. “The occupant got home from...
Family mourns woman killed by driver: ‘Why would someone do that?’
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
Kalamazoo Man Kills Woman in Walmart Parking Lot After Running Her Over
A Kalamazoo man was arrested earlier this week after he intentionally ran over a woman at a Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township. The incident took place Tuesday at around 12:10 pm. According to WDIV, the 65-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her.
