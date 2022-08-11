ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating double homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 800 block of Johnson Street on August 9. Police responded to the home just before 3 p.m. on August 9 and located the bodies of 18-year-old Rainie Best and 24-year-old Phil Honer III.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend police locate and arrest burglary suspect

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a business in the 3900 block of Lincoln Way West for a possible burglary in-progress, according to the South Bend Police Department. First detail officers Camparone and Hof noticed signs of forced entry upon arrival and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Shots fired all leads to hours-long standoff at River Pointe Apartments

One person was arrested after a call about gunshots being fired led to a standoff at River Pointe Apartments. Mishawaka Police were called around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to the complex, located off of Vistula Road, east of Bittersweet Road. At that time responding officers did not locate anything and went back into service.
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of robbery at hotel

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested following a reported robbery at a hotel in Roseland on July 24, according to the probable cause affidavit. Joseph Wingo was arrested on one count of robbery. At 6:06 a.m. on July 24, officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department...
ROSELAND, IN
WANE-TV

5-year-old still fighting for her life after car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third life hangs in the balance after a car crash. The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. At the scene of the crash, 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright of rural...
FREMONT, IN
abc57.com

Missing 16-year-old found, convicted felon arrested

Lacie Lynn Mattke. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department Jamison Al Ashby. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department 2005 red Ford Focus with Indiana license plate CPG660. Photo courtesy: Walkerton Police Department.
WALKERTON, IN
95.3 MNC

Police in Michiana dealing with crashes

Police throughout Michiana have been dealing with several crashes in the past few days. A 55-year-old man on a bicycle was hurt when Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The collision happened just after...
Times-Union Newspaper

Man Finds Home On Fire After Getting Home From Work

The renter of a mobile home got home from work Wednesday night only to find heavy smoke in the house. Atwood Fire Chief Chad Heckaman said his department received the call for the fire at 3529 W. CR 100S, lot 7, Warsaw, at 8:04 p.m. “The occupant got home from...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
CASS COUNTY, MI

