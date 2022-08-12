ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

According to Steph

Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts others

The “My Heart Instead,“ Virginia Beach rapper, Immanuel Mitchell aka Gifted Hands has become a viral sensation. His viral fame comes after his TikTok video touched the heart of millions & had them rocking with Gifted Hands all across the globe. His song “Why Not Start,” had all time streams racked in a whopping 1,008, 510 streams.

