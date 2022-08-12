[HFD PRESS RELEASE – 8/14/2022] “At 05:48hrs the Hyannis Fire Department and Barnstable Police Department were dispatched to the area of the Hyannisport Jetty for a flipped over canoe with 3 people in the water with no life jackets. Car 1, Car 3, Car 9, Marine 1, Marine 3, and Ambulance 1 responded. On arrival, crews found 3 fisherman around 200 yards off Eugenia Fortes beach. Marine 3 removed the 3 fisherman from the water and brought them to the Hyannisport Docks to be evaluated by Ambulance 1. None of the fisherman required transport to the hospital. Marine 1 secured and dewatered the canoe so Marine 3 could bring the canoe back to shore for the 3 fisherman. The Hyannis Fire Department would like to remind boaters that it’s extremely important to have life vests on at all times while in the water. The post HYANNIS FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 3 FISHERMEN AFTER CANOE FLIPS first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO