Sarasota school libraries halt donations, purchases for now
SARASOTA COUNTY - Sarasota County school libraries halt all donations and purchases until at least January 2023. According to the Herald Tribune, the change comes as the education bill HB 1467 took effect, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. Among other things, it revised selection requirements for school materials. The district...
Petland continues to sell dogs after local ban is stayed
Petland is still selling dogs in Manatee County despite a ban on the retail sale of dogs and cats. According to the Herald Tribune, this ban just went into effect this week after the county commission voted last year on the ban. Petland has two stores in Manatee County and is challenging the new ordinance.
"No Swim" advisories lifted in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY - Great news for beach goers this weekend. Test results came back with "satisfactory" bacteria levels for all Sarasota County beaches. For this reason, the "no swim" advisories that were in place for Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach, and Lido Casino are lifted. It's now safe to...
Sarasota cycling club helping first responders on the Suncoast
SARASOTA COUNTY - A Sarasota cycling club is helping first responders cope with stress and PTSD with a bike ride. The Club, which was founded back in 1985, started as a group of friends cycling but has evolved into something with a purpose. “Basically we’ve kind of grown into the...
Bradenton company, First Watch reports sales increase
BRADENTON - First watch is reporting a 20% sales increase. Sales at the Bradenton company, First Watch Restaurant Group soared by 20% in the second quarter. The breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant chain, which has more than 445 locations in 28 states, said it earned $2.7 million in net income in the second quarter, a drop from $3.8 million in the same time period the year before.
Bradenton police chief responds to allegations
Bradenton's police chief is calling recent allegations against her "slanderous." According to the Herald Tribune, chief Melanie Bevan wrote an open letter disputing allegations that she conducted an "unlawful search" of a home and mishandled an internal investigation. Bevan is accused of searching a home without a warrant in July....
What's Happening on the Suncoast: 8/12 - 8/14
(WSNN) - The weekend is upon us, and there are plenty of events to keep you busy. From dressing up in your favorite costume to enjoying free outdoor concerts, there is something for everyone. Friday events to look out for tonight include van Wezel's free Friday Fest. The outdoor concert...
Lewis Black coming to Suncoast, interview airs Sunday
SARASOTA - He's the "King of Rant," and he's coming to rant in Sarasota. Comedian Lewis Black will return to the Van Wezel Sunday, December 11. He's performed on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" since the late 90s and has performed in almost three dozen comedy specials, including for HBO.
