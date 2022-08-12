ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The US Sun

Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found

THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
TRUCKEE, CA
The Guardian

Brittney Griner lawyers appeal against nine-year Russian jail sentence

Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Griner, a centre for the Phoenix Mercury who had been playing in Yekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season, was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage. She was convicted on 4 August.
BASKETBALL

