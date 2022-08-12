ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshtemo Township, MI

Male arrested after armed robbery in Oshtemo Township Target parking lot

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
A male was arrested after an armed robbery in Oshtemo Township on Thursday at around 7:25 p.m.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred at a Target parking lot, which is located at 5350 West Main Street. A parked vehicle was in a handicap space in front of the store. A female occupant was inside the vehicle.

The male went up to the passenger side of the vehicle and demanded the female’s cellphone. She did not have a phone, so the man then demanded money. He then pulled a black gun from out of his shorts’ waistband and pointed it at her. She then gave him $40.

The male then fled on foot. He was later apprehended in the parking lot of Main St. Pub. At the time of the apprehension, he had the bb gun and $40 on him.

The robber was later identified as a known panhandler in Oshtemo Township. He was then lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home for armed robbery and weapons offense.

