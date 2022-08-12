Old house provides temporary training spot for CSFD

Colorado Springs firefighters are taking their training to a higher level. It is thanks to a property owner willing to let Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) do firefighting exercises in an old house that is scheduled for demolition.

“They’ve allowed us, given us the permission to use it for our training,” said Captain Ken Anderson with CSFD Training Division.

When firefighters train at the fire headquarters training tower, many are familiar with what is inside. At this location they go in not knowing what to expect. The scenario is made more realizing with theatrical smoke and little to no light inside.

"It's reenforcing the critical thinking of reading the building, reading the fire conditions and the smoke and making the best possible choices for that victim,” said Anderson.

It is training as well as evaluation.

“We measure the time it takes. How long does it take you to get in , how long does it take you to get water to the door, how long does it take you to get water on the fire,” said Anderson

Each crew is assessed. Training division leaders will also look for trends in the data to evaluate the department as a whole.

“Where we’re performing really, really strong” said Anderson, “or where maybe us on the training division look for opportunities to focus some training for the upcoming year for all of our people.”

