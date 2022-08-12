ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found

By Katy Forrester, Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted.

Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tj1k_0hEE1MVO00
Kiely has been missing since Saturday Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256Fu3_0hEE1MVO00
Kiely Rodni has not yet been found despite reports circulating on Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dd4Rn_0hEE1MVO00
Kiely's mother, Lindsey, has spoken out, hoping her daughter will return home safely Credit: THE US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vu5Oo_0hEE1MVO00
Volunteers and officials continue to search for Kiely Credit: The US Sun

Rumors started to swirl about the missing teen's whereabouts after a police scanner - believed to be real - reported a possible sighting of Kiely and her vehicle.

The scanner reported a sighting of a girl and a vehicle "possibly related to a missing subject out of Placer County."

Followers of the ongoing mystery surrounding Kiely's disappearance got their hopes up when they heard the scanner say "the vehicle is a match."

But police were quick to shut down the rumor, telling The U.S. Sun: “Misinformation, no merit.”

Kiely's family also spoke out about the rumors, calling them "disappointing."

“We were excited but measured when we heard about it, because we’ve had information previously which turned out to be false," a family spokesperson told The U.S. Sun.

"It is incredibly disappointing it wasn’t true, and we urge everyone not to share any unfounded reports which may then circulate on social media.

"The family and law enforcement are focused on finding Kiely and will not let this dampen their spirit.”

The Placer County Sheriff's Office responded to the viral audio writing: "Untrue. Sorry."

POLICE CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE

Rumors that Kiely had been found come hours after police confirmed to The U.S. Sun that they are investigating a tip that men in their late 20s were giving out free drugs, including mushrooms and cocaine, to teens at the party where she was last seen.

Popular YouTuber iCkEdMeL, who has been covering the teen’s disappearance and has 133k subscribers, says he received an email from a tipster whose family members attended the bash.

During a phone call featured on a new episode, tipster Ronnie Jones, told him: "I have two cousins, they go to Sierra College, and they were going up to that party, they'd heard about.

"And they had some other friends going with them but they were around 27/28 years old, they’re older, there was a lot of older dudes there.

"And so I asked them if they knew her, and they said they saw her there and that she was just like, you know, laughing, going from group to group, talking, they didn’t make nothing of it.

"But she was talking to I guess a bunch of people, she was just walking around talking to everybody. And they said at the party a lot of people were doing shrooms, cocaine, drinking and all that.

"And I was like yeah but that’s kind of normal around here though. I wasn’t really surprised about that.

"I asked them, I said did you see anything weird going on, was anyone looking at her funny? But they were like 'No, everyone was just chill, but everyone was kind of messed up, and so was she.'

"I asked, well how drunk was she? And they said, well, she was stumbling around, she wasn't walking around like, ‘Oh I’m tipsy, I’m cool’. She was pretty drunk. If she had been driving around she would have been swerving easily.

"There was no way she could have drove.

"That was basically all I knew from that, and then they told me there was some other stuff but they can’t really talk about that, that’s basically all that they knew. She was really drunk and there was tons of drugs, not just drinking. They were doing blow [cocaine] openly.

"And it wasn’t just a teen party, there were a lot of adults there, mid 20s, dudes who were way older there than 16."

Ronnie claimed his family didn't see her leave, and left the party around 10.30/11pm, while Kiely continued to party until gone 12.30am Saturday morning, which was attended by up to 300 people.

"They told me they didn’t see her wearing a sweatshirt at that time, she was wearing the bodysuit, same outfit, but they didn't see her wearing on sweatshirt.

"When kids go out there, I’ve been out there, they don't go out there with the drugs, they don't go out there with the shrooms, they usually bring the alcohol.

"The dudes who come out there, the older guys, they have the shrooms and the cocaine. And then the kids go hang out with that group, the older dudes, because they’re giving them the blow, and hooking them up with stuff they can’t really afford because they don't really have the money of it, cocaine is pretty expensive.

"Most of the guys, they always wanna give it to the girls, they give them free lines, but then they want you to kick it with them, like, 'Hey, come do a line with me, come do a line with me'. That's how it goes, that's how those parties are.

"There's no telling what could have happened. But I do know she was messed up, that's a fact. So if they tried to word it nicely … no, she was sh**faced.

"I can't say for sure she participated [in substances] but that's what was there for a fact."

'I THINK SOMEONE WAS INVOLVED'

He added that a lot of the cocaine in the area is laced, and mixing it with shrooms would be "a dangerous combination".

Word got out about the end-of-school party a month ahead of time by word of mouth on campus at Sierra College, according to the tipster, who added: "And no I was not there, my wife would kill me."

Ronnie, 29, also told The U.S Sun he has since joined the search and been near the campground checking around the party site, and wants to investigate anywhere the car may have been "stashed."

"I think someone is involved, who else was hanging out with her?" he said.

"I don't think it's possible to have that many people at a party and nobody know what happened to her, because most people were in groups.

"I find it hard to believe she was at that party by herself when her friend left. Where was her group of people? That's the sketchy part.

"My cousins left with their group, they didn't interact with her, but they saw her drunk.

"I don't see these older guys coming out and saying like, 'Yeah I supplied drugs', so many were underage, that's the problem."

He added that police in the area have previously broken up similar parties, but many youngsters drive off until officers have disappeared and return to the same spot to continue to drink.

iCkEdMel, whose real name is Melvin, told The U.S. Sun: "Ronnie said his cousins have been in touch with police and told them what they know. I believe them.

"I think she may have been under the influence and driven into some water or something."

The Sun also spoke to a spokesperson from Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday who say they've been made aware of Ronnie's allegations and are investigating.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

Comments / 26

Cheryl lynn
2d ago

incredible...this world is not safe for women and children or anyone..keep your children in check it's for their safety..you are not their friend...you protect your child

Reply(6)
26
haley
2d ago

Girls need to keep themselves OFF SOCIAL MEDIA!!!! How many more girls have to go thru this Just because they gotta post 💩 Cmon Girls quit letting these Weirdos Prey on you Get Off Social Media!!!!!!

Reply(1)
24
Ray Ornelas
2d ago

whom ever spreading these rumors is trying to deter police or confuse them but the one whom started spreading these rumors may known what happen her

Reply
12
Related
The Independent

Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend breaks his silence to reveal last conversation before she vanished at teen party

The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager enters its fifth day.Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night (5 August) as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.Mr Westfall also confided in Kiely about...
TRUCKEE, CA
Daily Mail

'Miracle' woman, 28, is named as sole survivor of White House lightning strike that killed three: Finally comes off ventilator and has 'taken her first few steps'

A non-profit worker has been named as the sole survivor of a lightning strike outside of the White House which killed three people. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, 28, had been canvassing tourists at Lafayette Park across from the White House lawn before the strike last Thursday. Her family say that she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Missing Kiely Rodni Update: 16-Year-Old Who Disappeared Following Campground Party Feared Abducted

A 16-year-old California girl who disappeared following an end-of-school campground party was feared abducted, officials said Monday. The missing teen, Kiely Rodni, was last seen on Aug. 6 at approximately 12.30 a.m. near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee while she was at a party with more than 100 juveniles and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Police releases pictures of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as the search continues

California police have released pictures of Kiely Rodni’s jewelry as the search for the missing 16-year-old enters its fifth day and investigators are no closer to getting answers as to her whereabouts.During a press conference on Thursday, Placer County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Angela Musallam urged the public to contact authorities if they come across a gold chain Kiely is believed to have been wearing during the time of her disappearance on 6 August.“We’re told she always wears this type of jewelry … We’d want anybody who comes across [this necklace] to please contact us immediately because this...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Scanner#The U S Sun
TheDailyBeast

Missing 12-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Found Shot Dead

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kentucky has been found shot dead on a rural dirt road, authorities said. Her father was found first with a non-fatal gunshot wound of his own after responding officers were called to a remote roadway due to reports of an assault Thursday morning. Stacy Collins, who officers believe shot himself, was taken to the hospital while officials continued to search for his sixth-grade daughter, Stacia. The Johnson County Coroner said the girl’s body was found that afternoon in a “very, very remote” area on a dirt and gravel road that is “hardly ever traveled by anyone.” “Due to the unexpected loss of one of our dearly loved students, Porter Elementary will dismiss early at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 15th. Thank you for your understanding and support as we say our goodbyes to one very special Panther,” a post from the child’s elementary school stated. No further information was immediately available on whether charges would be filed. Read it at Lexington Herald Leader
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY
komando.com

3 phone scams spreading now you should know about

Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Couple who witnessed deadly crash recount horror of what they saw

Sarah Blair and John Morgan were driving along Interstate 25 Monday evening with their three children when they saw what they thought was an explosion."We saw a big plume of what looked like dust, just a huge cloud of dust and all of a sudden a white car was coming very quickly into our southbound lane, into the median," Blair said.Unsure of what caused the vehicle to lose control, they knew that the driver needed help."That's when we saw the child in the car trying to climb into the front seat to get his mom's phone," Morgan said."We just realized...
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
670K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy