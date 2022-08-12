Effective: 2022-08-14 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark County and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A moist and unstable air mass will remain in place through this evening leading to numerous slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall...especially during the afternoon and evening hours. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

