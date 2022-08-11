Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Washington’s distracted driving law: has it reduced collisions five years into its passage?
Washington’s distracted driving law appears to be working. A new study shows it has reduced crashes across the state. It’s been five years since the legislature beefed up our distracted driving laws by putting a total ban on having cell phones in your hand. The law only allows you one swipe to access your hands-free phone options while driving, which includes sitting at a red light, or being stuck in bumper-to-bumper congestion.
beckerspayer.com
'Nationalized healthcare' on the ballot in rural Wisconsin county
A rural county in Wisconsin is placing a voter referendum on its November ballot that would formally ask Congress and President Joe Biden to create a publicly-funded health insurance program beyond Medicare and Medicaid, The Racine Journal Times reported Aug. 15. Dunn County supervisors, which include Republicans and Democrats, unanimously...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Opinion: Should governor Jay Inslee resign? Many Washingtonians say YES
Jay Inslee hails as the second governor of Washington to win the election for three consecutive terms. Running under the democratic ticket, he has served as Washington’s governor since 16th January 2013. Inslee’s current tenure will end on 13th January 2025.
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
Washington apple crop down 11.1 percent from last year
YAKIMA, Wash. – Washington state’s apple crop is projected to be down 11.1 percent from last year. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association released its forecast on Monday, projecting there to be 108.7 million standard 40-pound boxes of fresh apples this year. That’s down from 2021’s 122.3 million...
Washington state employees no longer required to get COVID booster
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State employees no longer need to get a COVID-19 booster to remain employed. Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an updated directive on policies Thursday. The current requirement that new and current state employees be fully vaccinated – meaning they received all doses of the primary...
Universal healthcare campaign gains momentum in Washington state
Whole Washington is a volunteer organization of health care professionals fighting to get universal healthcare on the ballot next year, with 42,175 signatures as of Aug. 8, roughly 10% of the signatures needed to make it onto the 2023 ballot. The initiative is a proposal to get universal healthcare coverage...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
beckerspayer.com
7 recent payer partnerships
From big collaborations around mental health access to the launch of a health IT educational institute, these are seven recent payer partnerships reported by Becker's:. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network said Aug. 10 they are launching a new family building and maternity support offering for members in 2023 through a partnership with digital health platform Maven Clinic.
Bailing on Washington State? Here’s 10 States That’ll Give You Free Land
Sick Of Washington State? Here are 10 States That'll Give You Free land. I'm a born Washingtonian and I love living in the state of Washington but if you don't like our fair state, believe it or not, there are 10 other states that'll give you free land to move there.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Campfire Restrictions Taking Effect At Olympic National Park
Unusually dry forest conditions at Olympic National Park and neighboring Olympic National Forest in Washington state are leading to a campfire restriction that will only allow campfires in metal rings at designated site, campgrounds or picnic areas. The restriction, which takes effect Monday, includes the coastal areas of the national...
Washington State Court of Appeals sides with Inslee’s authority to enact mask mandate
In a published opinion, the Washington State Court of Appeals has sided with Gov. Jay Inslee’s authority to institute a mask mandate. Petitioners sought to nullify the state secretary of health’s order that called for Washingtonians to wear a mask indoors and in certain large outdoor settings during the pandemic.
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
KUOW
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
yachatsnews.com
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson spent $200,000 to help gather signatures for Oregon governor race
Betsy Johnson has counted on her “Betsy Brigades,” groups of volunteers circulating petitions, to gather the nearly 24,000 signatures she needs as a nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate to make it on the November ballot. But she also paid a Washington-based signature gathering firm more than $200,000 to collect signatures...
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer wants Lake to stop elections rhetoric, pivot to policy
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she wants Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake to stop her elections rhetoric and start focusing on policy issues ahead of November’s general election. “I want her to pivot, and I want her to move in the direction of policy....
Problems persist at Washington hospitals due to lack of long-term care options
SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center reported Thursday it will temporarily accept only patients that are in urgent need of their specialized care. The hospital said it had 560 patients in a hospital set up for 413, and that 100 of those patients are medically stable and in need of long-term, post-acute care, but have not yet been able to be transferred.
