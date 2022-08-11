ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

Washington’s distracted driving law: has it reduced collisions five years into its passage?

Washington’s distracted driving law appears to be working. A new study shows it has reduced crashes across the state. It’s been five years since the legislature beefed up our distracted driving laws by putting a total ban on having cell phones in your hand. The law only allows you one swipe to access your hands-free phone options while driving, which includes sitting at a red light, or being stuck in bumper-to-bumper congestion.
WASHINGTON STATE
beckerspayer.com

'Nationalized healthcare' on the ballot in rural Wisconsin county

A rural county in Wisconsin is placing a voter referendum on its November ballot that would formally ask Congress and President Joe Biden to create a publicly-funded health insurance program beyond Medicare and Medicaid, The Racine Journal Times reported Aug. 15. Dunn County supervisors, which include Republicans and Democrats, unanimously...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
MyNorthwest

Universal healthcare campaign gains momentum in Washington state

Whole Washington is a volunteer organization of health care professionals fighting to get universal healthcare on the ballot next year, with 42,175 signatures as of Aug. 8, roughly 10% of the signatures needed to make it onto the 2023 ballot. The initiative is a proposal to get universal healthcare coverage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Policies#Lifestyle Health Plans
beckerspayer.com

7 recent payer partnerships

From big collaborations around mental health access to the launch of a health IT educational institute, these are seven recent payer partnerships reported by Becker's:. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network said Aug. 10 they are launching a new family building and maternity support offering for members in 2023 through a partnership with digital health platform Maven Clinic.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
nationalparkstraveler.org

Campfire Restrictions Taking Effect At Olympic National Park

Unusually dry forest conditions at Olympic National Park and neighboring Olympic National Forest in Washington state are leading to a campfire restriction that will only allow campfires in metal rings at designated site, campgrounds or picnic areas. The restriction, which takes effect Monday, includes the coastal areas of the national...
SPORTS
KUOW

Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle

Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy